Men’s Tennis Log 6-1 win against Portland





Next game: U.C. Irvine 2/11/2023 | 12:00 am UCLA live stream February 11 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m U.C. Irvine THE ANGELS Gianluca Ballota made his two-game debut in Saturday’s UCLA men’s tennis team’s 6-1 victory against Portland at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Patrick Play And James Revelli van de Bruins (4-1) also triumphed in the singles for the decisive win. Azuma Visaya And Alexander Hoogmartens pasted on points. It was a two-win day for Hoogmartens, which helped seal the double. Maxim Groysman triumphed late for the Pilots (2-2). Hoogmartens and Timothy Li secured the lead for the hosts to capture their third win in as many decisions on court 2. The pair won six of their seven matches with Cade Fernando and Issa Yoshida. Jeffrey Fradkin And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi of UCLA followed suit on Court 3, controlling their game with Fabian Gusic and Nicolas Ocana en route to a 6-2 win. The Bruins collected each of the first sets in singles, with four surrendering two games or less. Zahraj eventually dropped just two games in his 2023 debut on Court 2, beating Ocana 6-1, 6-1. Zahraj is 4-0 with four straight-set results. No. 89 Revelli finished right on Zahraj’s heels to make the final score 3-0 with his 6-0, 6-3 victory on court 3. Freshmen Ballotta and Visaya each approached a resounding victory on the back courts, but it was Ballotta who it sealed. Running to his left, the southpaw fired a shot down the line past Gusic to complete the 6-2, 6-4 decision. This shot down the line gives Ballotta a debut clincher, 6-2, 6-4 on 6 ??#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/wYotleDR0A UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) February 4, 2023 Visaya, who took each of UCLA’s first two wins, settled for point 5. He handed Tvedt a 6-1, 6-2 loss and improved to 3-0 in his completed games. No. 83 Hoogmartens also remained undefeated. Each of his four dual-match victories came against a top-50 opponent, the newest No. 47 Sema Pankin by a 6-4, 6-3 margin on the top field. Portland got on the board on lane 5, where Groysman defeated Fradkin 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(7). After the result was achieved, the tiebreak format from the first through the tenth set was agreed in the third set. The Bruins return to action on Saturday, February 11, when it welcomes UC Irvine to LATC. The first service is scheduled for February 11. Tennis match results

Portland v. UCLA

2/4/2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) UCLA 6, Portland 1 Singles competition 1. #83 Defeats A. Hoogmartens (UCLA). #47 Sema Pankin (GATE) 6-4, 6-3

2. Patrick Play (UCLA) def. Nicolas Ocana (GATE) 6-1, 6-1

3. #89 James Revelli (UCLA) def. Oscar Brown (GATE) 6-0, 6-3

4. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) def. Nikolas Tvedt (GATE) 6-1, 6-2

5. Maxim Groysman (PORT) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin (UCLA) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7)

6. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) def. Fabian Gusic (GATE) 6-2, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. James Revelli / Patrick Play (UCLA) vs. Sema Pankin/Nikolas Tvedt (PORT) 3-4, unfinished

2. A. Hoogmartens/ Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Cade Fernando/Issa Yoshida (GATE) 6-1

3. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Fabian Gusic/Nicolas Ocana (GATE) 6-2 Match Notes:

Portland 2-2

UCLA 4-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (2,3,6,4,1,5)

