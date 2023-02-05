Indian cricket needs only one captain

Indian cricket is going through a phase where captains are emerging like never before. The packed Indian cricket route is definitely an important factor. The Indian team, due to its huge following, is one that every country wants to play against. The commercial success of the matches played with or against India greatly benefits all involved.

The Indian cricket team is a side that is running at full throttle and takes on the cricketing wave of a continuous non-stop schedule with tireless responsibility. The only downside that seems to rock them is when they are needed most, their engine seems to stutter. Excessive cricket, leading to tiredness and fatigue, becomes the eternal excuse and in time, the dismal performance is put to rest and forgotten.

Indian cricket is buzzing with talented cricketers who seem to follow a very popular saying, “Some clouds bring rain and some just pass by”. The number of cricketers in the recent past who have adorned the Indian cap, even for a well-versed cricket follower, would be difficult to remember or remember. There have been so many, which should have either led to a thriving of trophy Indian crickets, or made them into a unit that seems impregnable. However, this has not happened yet, although the potential of its possibility has been seen through the regular victories achieved by the Indian cricket team in bilateral series.

Similarly, for the stream of new Indian cricket recruits, the main concern is the stream of captains who have led India in the 3 formats of the game. One wonders if in today’s highly professional cricket team setup the coach and his support staff are the central figures in running and controlling the team? The captain seems to be the executive implementing the plans nurtured off the field rather than on it. Leadership in any field, be it business or sports, must have a consistent head, which must be able to dream, motivate and think ahead. In cricket, the captain is seen as someone who will lead, maneuver and control his group of players. In order to do this, the team must understand, believe, believe and fully accept the captain’s actions. This trust only manifests itself when players have a safe leader, someone who stands by the player through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, India has had 10 different individuals as captains in recent years. After the resignation of Virat Kohli, Indian cricket faces a dilemma whether to have 3 different captains for the 3 versions of the game.

Captainship is paramount in Test cricket. The team can only win by taking 20 wickets and this requires a strategic thinker as leader. Indian cricket struggled in its very early days to identify one until Nawab van Pataudi Jr, ‘Tiger’ came on the scene. He brought about a cultural change in the mindset of an Indian cricketer. After that, the captain seemed to rest on the shoulders of players who were icons and those who had performed very well.

The major change felt in the early 21st century was when Saurav Ganguly took over the captaincy. He was instrumental in establishing a side that combined the youngsters with the established and looked to a side that believed in their abilities. India, under him, became a force to be reckoned with.

The advent of T20 cricket and its growing popularity changed the structure in a cricket captain’s thought process. Mahendra Singh Dhoni emerged as the messiah, whose aggressive yet thoughtful analysis and superb temperament made India a world beating side.

In 2011, India won the World Cup and also became the numero uno side in Test cricket.

Over the past 2 decades, Ganguly and Dhoni are two good examples of the importance of a good leader. Indian cricket was expected to become the next powerhouse of world cricket after 2012, in much the same way as the West Indies and the Australians did before.

Although India scored well in all formats of the game, it failed to live up to its billing in the major tournaments organized by the ICC.

Virat Kohli was tasked with bringing India out of this slumber and unfortunately on the big stage this has not taken off. Since then, Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins and is still not quite comfortable with the responsibilities placed on him. His condition has been a problem. Furthermore, he has also taken time off and as a result he now looks like a leader who has yet to establish himself.

Indian culture has shown over the years that an Indian looks up more to a ruler or a single leader than to multiple leadership changes.

The constant rotation of the captaincy faced by the Indian cricket team will leave players feeling unsettled. There is that little bit of extra confidence a captain has over certain players. This is because he often believes in one particular person. A team also adapts to the thinking of a captain. Changes in leadership therefore bring a different approach that can lead to confusion and uncertainty.

The chopping and swapping of players has already led to the Indian side’s underwhelming performance when it comes down to it. India needs a leader who can lead the party in all forms of the game. A single leader must be chosen, who leads from the front and has the personality and charisma to do so.

Rohit Sharma needs to develop that belief while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are on the wings. Indian cricket must take one last call.

One captain for all sizes!

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer. Opinions expressed are personal)