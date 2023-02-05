Clemson Football misses the quarterback’s mark and hits the reset button





After last weekend’s Elite Junior Day event, Clemson football seemed to be well on its way down the recruiting trail. Not only had the Tigers received two pledges in three days, but there was also talk of more to come, both in the near and longer term. While the longer term still looks promising, one of those who ended up making a shorter term was Arkansas quarterback Walker White, a four-star talent with an Arkansas heritage who was believed to be looking to carve his own path outside of his home state. , ticked all the boxes and held a Clemson bid. White had several projections for Clemson, but ultimately settled on Auburn at the last minute. The momentum stopped. Make of that what you will, but given the number and sources of the original projections that Walker made his way to Clemson and eventually committed to, it’s not unreasonable to wonder if NIL was involved. There’s nothing wrong with that, NIL is legal, at least when done properly, as intended, and I don’t know of anything that says otherwise. If you’re Clemson, the water’s under the bridge and there’s only one response: move on to the next one. Except I had to ask myself, “Who’s next?” The Tigers are known for being stingy with their offers and White was one of two quarterbacks to have offers from Clemson, the other being five-star Jadyn Davis, who has long been associated with Michigan. After missing their quarterback target, Clemson Football must go back to the drawing board to assess their options Two names I’ve heard are Jake Merklinger and Marcos Davilla. Merklinger is a 4 star talent from Savannah, Georgia Calvary Day School, #81 on the 247sports.com poll and the 7th best quarterback. Davilla is currently TCU’s only entry for 2024, a 6’4, 217 pound 4-Star from Midland, Texas, whose page on 247sports.com shows offers from Texas A&M, North Carolina State, Houston and others. The connection there is obvious as Davilla committed to TCU on December 22, 2022, when Garrett Riley was the offensive coordinator and Riley is listed as his registered recruiter on 247sports.com Merklinger is a bit more vague and early return indicates that Clemson could be late to the party at this point. That’s the problem when you offer so few players at once. The Elite Junior Day results say Clemson’s selective approach means an offer from the Tigers means something because of how few there are, but then again, if you miss, it’s almost like starting all over again . That may not be the case here as Riley has a pre-existing relationship with one and given the history of the Tigers staff, you’d have to believe they’ve done their due diligence on the other.

