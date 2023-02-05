Hockey Drops Weekend Series at MSU – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





EAST LANSING, Mich. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team dropped a hard-fought battle Saturday night at Michigan State, 3-2, to fall to a season-high 13-14-3. It took the Irish just over five minutes to fire their first shot at the net, but a quick shot from Solag Bakich’s stick at 5:05 from the first led to two good looks at the net, but no goals. Similarly, the Irish Defense Corps allowed just one shot at the net during seven minutes of action, with Ryan Bischel easily brushing it aside to go scoreless midway through the first. On their second shot at the net, the Spartans took advantage of a four-on-three lead to make it 1-0 with 8:17 to play in the opening frame. Landon Slaggert equalized moments later on a pass from Chayse Primeau at 13:14 of the first period to make it 1–1. The Spartans took a 2-1 lead after a fight down the boards. MSU carried the puck through the far circle before centering it for an outstretched Bischel into the net. The Spartan forward lifted the puck over Bischel’s glove before the go-ahead on his way to the first break. Despite plenty of action on both ends of the ice in the second, the score remained the same until Primeau scored his second point of the night with a power play goal at 17:45 of the frame to make it 2–2. MSU overturned an Irish defender with 5:00 left on the clock and was sent to the box for the remainder of the period. The Irish took advantage of the five-minute major once with Primeau’s score to make it 2-2 heading into the final regulation period. The Irish were called for delaying the game early in the third inning after a lengthy discussion by the umpires and MSU scored on the ensuing power play to make it 3–2 just four minutes into the third period. With 9:09 to play in the third, the Irish were called up for their fourth penalty of the night. Despite Notre Dame successfully thrashing it off, he was still chasing the tying goal with less than seven minutes left in the period. In a last-ditch effort, the Irish pulled their senior netminder in favor of the extra striker with just under two minutes to play. However, a valiant effort from the Irish attacking side ended up empty handed and the team fell to a 3–2 final. GOALS Junior alternate captain Landon Slaggert scored his fourth of the year, skating the puck past the boards and into the slot before ripping off a wrist shot for the 1-1 score. Chayse Primeau ran the puck down the boards to Slaggert after picking up a pass from Zach Plucinski.

Chayse Primeau now has four goals and seven points in his last six games after his goal late in the second period to tie the score at 2-2. Chase Blackmun made a pass over the blue line to Justin Janicke who skated up through the far throw-in before giving the puck to Primeau who put it one time behind Dylan St. Cyr in the MSU crease. KEY STATISTICS With a goal and an assist on Saturday evening, Chayse Primeau now leads the team with 20 points. The center has seven points in his last six games, including four goals.

Ryan Bischel made 25 saves between the pipes.

The Irish blueliners also jumped for seven shots in the game, with three individuals blocking two shots each.

With five shots on target, Hunter Strand led the Irish in the category. NEXT ONE The Irish return to Compton Family Ice Arena next weekend for the regular season home final against Ohio State. On Friday night, there will be fan appreciation festivities with a puck drop scheduled for 7:35 PM. Notre Dame then closes out the regular season at home with a puckdrop at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans are asked to stay past the end of game two as the team honors its 10 senior and graduate students for their contribution to Irish hockey.

