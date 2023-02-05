‘RK has my heart’ says Manika Batra after meeting Ranbir Kapoor, see PIC here | Other sports news

India star performer Manika Batra had a ‘fangirl’ moment when she met Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The 27-year-old table tennis sensation from India was impressed by Ranbir’s humble and intellectual features. She posted a photo with the Bollywood actor explaining his generous attitude towards her. Manika also revealed that the duo talked about her game during their meeting.

“At first I didn’t want to post this and I wanted to keep it to myself because this moment is dear to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We talked about my game. He was curious about my height (he said – aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga cuz you have great height and so on. RK has my heart. Thanks for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting, but now I’m a fan of your kind, intellectual and fun features,” read Manika’s Instagram post.

Check out the message below:

Manika Batra had a rough year last year, both on and off the field. She’s slowing down but steadily finding her mojo again, which is a good sign for Indian sport. Manika has put her ‘horror show’ of the 2022 Commonwealth Games behind her and has performed well in the past few tournaments and looks all set for a fantastic season ahead. She reached her best 33rd position in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Women’s Singles World Ranking, which came after her brilliant semifinal at the WTT Contender Doha.

In 2022, the Delhi High Court had suspended TTFI in February and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over its operation. Judgment came later Manika Batra filed a petition with the court for match-fixing against the national coach during the qualifying matches of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She claimed that then national coach Soumyadeep Roy asked her to admit a match against compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee – she also trained at his academy. The court appointed a three-member commission to investigate the allegations.

Meghna Ahlawat was subsequently elected president of the federation and former stalwart Kamlesh Mehta was elected general secretary. Patel Nagender Reddy was elected treasurer.

Ahlawat, the wife of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, ran against Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Dushyant Chautala was the previous TTFI chairman. The election came as a huge relief as the Executive Committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had proposed the suspension of TTFI. (with IANS inputs)