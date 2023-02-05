



STANFORD, California Led by the program’s best team bundle score since April 18, 2015, the No. 24 Cardinal dominated Saturday night’s No. 28 Arizona at Maples Pavilion 196,275-195,700. Led by the program’s best team bundle score since April 18, 2015, the No. 24 Cardinal dominated Saturday night’s No. 28 Arizona at Maples Pavilion 196,275-195,700. Stanford’s team bundle score of 49.500 was led by three scores of 9.925 from juniors Ira Alekseeva And Isabela Onyshko and senior Chloe Widner , each earning a share of the event’s title. freshman Anne Roberts And Brenna Neault shared the bar title, both scoring 9.850, while Roberts also took home top honors on floor (9.900) and all-around (39.400, her best collegiate). With the win, Stanford continues to hold an undefeated record at home this season. The Cardinal started his night on vault, earning his third-best team total of the season of 49.125. For the fifth consecutive meeting, Roberts had Stanford’s highest score in the event, earning a 9.875, as he finished in the fifth year Madison Brunette and freshmen Taralyn Nguyen each recorded scores of 9,800. The Cardinal’s scoring attempts were rounded out with three scores of 9.775 from senior Jade Crobok Neault and Widner. Stanford then went into the bars, earning the team’s lowest event score of the night. Roberts’ event title-winning performance matched her career best, while Neault’s effort gave her first event win of the season. Dean posted a new career-best score leading up to the rotation, scoring a 9.825. The Cardinal then shone on beam, scoring a team score of 49.500. The team’s best event score on the apparatus in seven seasons was led by career-best marks from Alexeeva and Onyshko, while Widner’s effort matched her best in college. Stanford’s other scoring routines came from Dean and Neault, who achieved scores of 9.875 and 9.850, respectively. Stanford’s night ended on floor, where the Cardinal’s gymnasts earned four of the top five scores in the event. Roberts’ second consecutive score of 9,900-or-better led the way, while Dean (9,875), Neault (9,850) and Nguyen (9,850) each earned a total of 9,800-or-better. Heading out again for his next match, the Cardinal travels to Dallas, Texas to compete in the Metroplex Challenge against No. 1 Oklahoma. No. 11 Alabama and No. 18 Arkansas February 11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/2/4/womens-gymnastics-beam-leads-the-way-to-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

