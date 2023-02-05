Notre Dame football offensive coordinator possible candidates

SOUTH BEND With Tommy Rees hopping to Alabama to work with Nick Saban and one of the country’s most explosive offenses, where is Notre Dame?

Irish head coach Marcus Freemans’ first task is to keep the current squad intact. Since the spring window for students to enter the transfer portal doesn’t open until May 1, Notre Dame’s sophomore coach has some time.

The 2024 recruiting cycle is also off to a good start, with four-star quarterback CJ Carr (Saline, Michigan) leading the way. Four of the seven non-binding commitments in the nation’s fourth division are on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receiver Cam Williams (Glen Ellyn, Illinois), tight end Jack Larsen (Charlotte, NC), and athlete Aneyas Williams ( Hannibal, Mo.).

All have a stake in who Freeman chooses to replace Rees after six seasons on the Irish coaching staff, including the past three as offensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at several potential candidates qualified to take the offensive reins:

Just Parker

Parker, 42, was hired last February to coach Notre Dame tight ends and is the only internal candidate to have worked as an offensive play-caller and spent two seasons (2020-21) in West Virginia as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. The Mountaineers went a combined 12-11 and finished 82ndand 88enationally in scoring offenses during Parker’s tenure.

A former wideout who played for Rich Brooks at Kentucky, Parker worked closely with Rees in game scheduling and has done a solid job preparing the next wave of Irish guns at the tight end. Parker previously worked with Freeman at Purdue (2013-2016) and briefly at Cincinnati (Spring 2017); Parker went 0-6 as interim head coach in 2016 after Purdue fired Darrell Hazell midway through the season. Parker also spent two seasons at Duke (2017-18) with offensive guru David Cutcliffe.

Deland McCullough

Notre Dame’s second-year running backs coach has no experience with offensive coordinators, but he has the breadth of experience and the presence to consider. At age 50, the former Miami (Ohio) all-conference running back helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach three consecutive AFC Championship games, including a Super Bowl victory, from 2018-20.

McCullough also had two separate stints at Indiana University totaling seven seasons and another at USC in 2017. His ability to bring out the best in the so-called three-man monster of running backs Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree speaks to his creativity and motivational chops, but the modern game is more focused than ever on passing.

John McNulty

One of Ree’s closest confidants in the game, McNulty spent two years coaching Notre Dame tight ends (2020-21) before leaving for the offensive coordinator opening position at Boston College. After an injury-heavy season at Chestnut Hill, including a 44-0 loss at Notre Dame on Senior Day, McNulty, 54, was one of several fired by coach Jeff Hafley’s staff.

The Eagles, with Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec and freshman Emmett Morehead sharing time at quarterback, averaged just 17.8 points last season. That was ranked 122ndnationally at the FBS level, one spot ahead of prehistoric Iowa.

A former Penn State teammate of Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden, McNulty also crossed NFL paths with Arizona receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

Ron Powlus

Could Notre Dame turn to another former Irish quarterback (1994-97) to replace Rees? It’s been a while since Powlus, 48, primarily held a coaching role, but the senior associate athletic director and football administrator has served in a variety of roles at his alma mater.

Often spotted wearing a headset on the Notre Dame sidelines during games, Powlus has previous stints as quarterbacks coach at Kansas (2012-14), Akron (2010-11) and Notre Dame (2007-10). At Akron, his title included passing game coordinator, and Powlus learned under Charlie Weis at both Notre Dame and Kansas. His eponymous son, Ron Powlus III, is a reserve quarterback on the current roster.

Warren Ruggiero

If Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman rewrote the ACC record books under Ruggiero’s tutelage, why not bring the Deacons’ ever-creative offensive coordinator from Winston-Salem, NC as well?

Ruggiero, 56, has spent the past year and a half working with coach Dave Clawson at Bowling Green (2009-13) and Wake Forest, and the Slow Mesh offense Hartman mastered was their creation. NFL teams reportedly wanted to see Hartman thrive in a pro-style system, countering this idea. Still, there’s no denying the confidence and comfort level between the active FBS level leader on career transitions (12,967) and touchdown passes (110) and his pro mentor.

Coach R is the mad scientist, and you’re excited to see what he’s going to bring out, Hartman said in March 2021. For him it’s just another day at the office, but for us it’s like going to a chemistry class or a biochemist is watching. . He does a fantastic job with preparation. It’s always nice to show up and know he’s ready to go and he’s dialed in, so it better be because it’s going to be over your head if you’re not.

Born in New Jersey, the 5-foot-8 Ruggiero learned in the mid-1980s under Hall of Fame coach Tubby Raymond as a walk-on backup quarterback to future NFL standout Rich Gannon at Delaware. Ruggiero went on to coach Division II Glenville (W.Va.) State to consecutive playoff appearances and later worked with future NFL standouts Marques Colston (Hofstra wideout) and Josh Freeman (Kansas State quarterback).

Jim Caldwell

The former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach is 68, but Caldwell has recovered from the health issues that forced him to relinquish his previous on-field role (assistant head/quarterbacks coach) with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Caldwell currently took interest in NFL openings as head coach, coached Golden and McNulty at Penn State three decades ago, and later helmed Wake Forest for eight seasons (1993-2000). However, that was Caldwell’s last foray into the college game, and recruiting has changed dramatically since then.

Perhaps Caldwell could be brought in as an advisor, but offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, 64, has shown no energy gap in his second Notre Dame stint.

Pep Hamilton

The well-traveled quarterback whisperer counts Andrew Luck, Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw among his biggest advocates. Hamilton, currently the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Houston Texans, is not expected to be retained by new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

A former Howard University quarterback, Hamilton, 48, briefly crossed Freeman’s path in 2009, when the rookie Ohio State linebacker attempted to make the Chicago Bears as a fifth-round draft pick and Hamilton was the Bears quarterbacks coach. Best known for his work at the professional level, Hamilton spent three years at Stanford (2010-12) and reunited with Harbaugh at Michigan (2017-18). Like Hartman, Hamilton played ball in high school in the Charlotte, NC area.

Joe Brady

If the goal is to coax a Joe Burrow-esque season out of Hartman, why not enlist the passing game guru who called the plays for LSU’s 15-0 run to the 2019 national championship.

While Burrow won the Heisman Trophy after transferring from Ohio State, Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Just 33, Brady spent last season as the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills after breaking out as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

During the season, Rees named Brady one of his coaching contemporaries with whom he often compares notes. While Brady would make sense for the Denver Broncos now that mentor Sean Payton is back in the game, he also has experience with former LSU coach (and well-known Freeman fan) Ed Orgeron.

Marcus Arroyo

Fired after a 7-23 win in three seasons at UNLV, Arroyo’s last team was surprisingly competitive last October in a 44-21 loss at Notre Dame Stadium. Despite two blocked punts putting the Rebels into an early 23-7 hole, UNLV put up a total of 299 yards as a decided underdog.

At 43 years old, the Sacramento native and former San Jose State quarterback is known for his recruiting skill and creativity as a play-caller. Arroyo spent two seasons (2015-16) with Mike Gundy’s staff at Oklahoma State as running backs coach, followed by three years with Oregon as offensive coordinator.

The 2019 Ducks rank 12the national in points per game and won the Rose Bowl with third-year starter Justin Herbert at quarterback. Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is a rising star with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Arroyo has OC experience with five college stops, including Southern Mississippi (2013) under current Georgia OC Todd Monken, and spent the 2014 season as a quarterbacks coach and play caller with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When a medical problem forced OC Jeff Tedford (his former boss at Cal) to step aside, the then 34-year-old Arroyo filled the void for coach Lovie Smith.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.