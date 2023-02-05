Doyle’s Shutout closes women’s hockey weekend sweep





Next game: at Cornel 2/10/2023 | 03:00 February 10 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee Cornell SCHENECTADY, ​​NY –junior goalkeeper Kale Doyle turned away 24 shots for her second shutout of the season as the Brown women’s hockey team concluded the road weekend sweep with a 2-0 victory over Union Saturday afternoon. Scoring for the Bears (8-16-1, 6-12-0 ECAC) was the freshman duo of Maddie Morgan And Indian McDadi . With the win, Brown has tied the 2011–12 team for most wins in a season in the past 16 years, the team also moved up three places to ninth in the ECAC standings. The Dutch women (11-18-1, 4-13-1 ECAC) have now lost four games in a row. After a scoreless first in which Doyle had eight saves in the period, Brown wasted little time getting on the board in the second. With less than two minutes left, sophomore Anna Hurd and junior Cassidy Piersiak sent passes to Morgan for her third goal of the year. Doyle finished second with seven more saves to keep Union off the score sheet. Brown solidified the win in the third as McDadipok reeled in a rebound on a Hurd shot with 12:20 left in the game. freshman Leave Ignila also got an assist for her fifth of the year and team-leading 19th point. Doyle stopped nine more shots in the period to complete the shutout. The Bears outshot Union 24-22 on goal. Brown remains on the road for their next game at Cornell on Friday at 3 p.m BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/2/4/womens-ice-hockey-doyles-shutout-caps-off-weekend-sweep-for-womens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos