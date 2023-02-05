Scott wins double, Griz progresses at WSU Open

The Montana track and field returned to the podium this weekend in Spokane, competing in the WSU Open, hosted by Washington State and featuring some of the top schools in the PNW. The Grizzlies battled well against the increased competition, posting many personal bests as the numbers continued to improve and a great performance in the men’s distance run.

“It was a solid weekend for both teams across the board,” said head coach Doug Fraley. “It is great to see progress being made across the various event areas as we begin the long run to the Big Sky Indoor Championship.

It was a big squad heading into Montana with depth in several areas, but one Grizzly really made its mark on the podium. Maxwell Scott ran in the 5,000m on Friday and finished strong in the race to claim the title with a time of 14:37.86.

Scott didn’t rest on his laurels on Saturday. Instead he went back out to compete in the 3,000m and put in another fantastic run. He finished the race in 8:22.41, once again outsprinting all other competitors in Spokane to make it a double.

“Max has gotten healthy and is starting to race with confidence,” said Fraley. “To be able to win the 5,000 meters on Friday and come back today and win the 3,000 meters is a testament to his level of fitness and competitiveness.”

The meeting started on Thursday with the multi-events, where Montana had a lone competitor Morgan Radke . The Drummond native performed well in training and training, and his results reflected that. Radtke finished in seventh place with a score of 3.482, a new personal best.

She finished in the top five in both the high jump (5-5.25) and the 800m (2:24.78), finishing the latter event strong and moving up six places in the standings against a stacked field.

“It was great to see Morgan set a PR in her first game of the season,” said Fraley. “She had a very consistent day and still has a lot of room for improvement in each event.”

Grizzly freshman Erin Wilde had an excellent performance. She improved for the third consecutive week, moving up a few inches on Friday to 5-6.5. She just missed out on a top three performance to finish in fourth place for the highest individual finish on the women’s side.

Holly Sudol had another few strong performances this weekend. She made her seasonal debut in Moscow a few weeks ago and picked up where she left off. She set a new PR in both the 200m race with a time of 24.87 and the 400m in 55.97. The 400m performance was fifth overall in the event and was the best of any Big Sky competitor.

In the 4x400m relay, Sudol was the anchor for the Montana team. She finished with a blistering time of 55.68, which would have been her personal best. It helped Montana to a fifth-place finish in the event for the team of Brooke Stayner , Lily Meskers And Kate Whitehurst .

“Holly is really coming into her own this indoor season,” said Fraley. “Her performances in all three races this weekend have been outstanding.

A true freshman, Meskers also set new personal best times in the 200 and 400 this week, improving for the third week in a row to begin her collegiate career.

It was another strong week for Jaydon Green in the 60m hurdles. After breaking his own school record at Montana’s final event, Green once again finished in the top three this week. He qualified through the prelims with a time of 8.00, then cut the time for third place in 7.97 seconds.

The 400 meters is a strength for Montana on the men’s side, and the depth of the Grizzly stable was on display at that event. Paul Johnson returned from injury to lead the Grizzlies with a time of 49.16. He was one of four Grizzlies in the top 17, as Jay Beagles , Ty Ferguson And Taylor Johnson all finished neatly in a row at 15-17.

In the men’s pole vault Zane Johnson led the Grizzlies by a jump of 15-6.25 for a sixth-place finish in the Invite. Carson Weeden won his event against the open field 15-0.25.

The Montana pitchers also had another strong weekend of improvement. Seen Friday night Savana Ramirez broke her personal best in the weight throw with a throw of 53-3, while her brother Noah Ramirez did the same in the shot put with a throw of 54-11.25. He cracked the top 10 in both the shot put and weight throw, where he measured 53-4.25.

Montana is now three quarters of the way through the indoor season and regardless of the event they went up against some top talent in Spokane. The challenge should push a hungry Grizzly team even further as they continue to prepare for the Big Sky Indoor Championships.

“The level of competition at this meeting was a step up from the previous two and for the most part we responded well,” said Fraley. “That’s exactly what we need at this point in the season.”

WSU Open Montana Results

60 meters men Jason Upton (7.02*, 21st), Teagun Holycross (7.03, 22nd)

200 meters men Taylor Johnson (22.22*, 26e), Teagun Holycross (22.56*, 39e), Xavier Melissa (22.69, 44e), Porter Cofffield (22.88, 53ed), Ty Ferguson (23.21, 58e)

Men’s 400 meters Paul Johnson (49.16, 11e), Jay Beagles (49.56*, 15e), Ty Ferguson (49.61*, 16e), Taylor Johnson (49.71, 17e), Adam Maxwell (52.74, 45e)

800 meters men Casey Crouch (1:56.07, 15e), Will Dauenhauer (1:56.28, 17e), Cooper Morris (2:00.72, 37e), Colin Shaules (2;01.18, 38e)

Gentleman Mile rogelio mares (4:19.38*, 26e), Lane Cole (4:19.94*, 27e), Colin Shaules (4:26.31*, 42nd), Cooper Morris (4:29.11, 45e)

Men’s 3,000 meters Maxwell Scott (8:22.41, 1st), Nathan Carter (8:32.56, 7e)

Men’s 5,000 meters Maxwell Scott (14:37.86, 1st)

Men’s 60 meters hurdles Jaydon Green (7.97, 3ed), Porter Cofffield (8.58, 6q)

Men’s 4x400m relay Ferguson, Crouch, Dauenhauer, Johnson (3:21.78, 6e)

DM gentlemen Mares, Beagle, Cole, Carter (10:15.81, 2nd)

Men’s high jump Patrick Kremer (6-2, 16e), Alfred Peterson (6-0, 21st)

Long jump gentlemen Jason Upton (21-9.5, 13e), Gordon McMillion (20-3.75, 26e)

Men’s triple jump Jason Upton (43-11.25, 10th)

Men’s Pole Vault Open – Carson Weeden (15-0.25, 1st)

Pole vault invitation for men Zane Johnson (15-6.25, 6e)

Shot put men Noah Ramirez (54-11.25*, 5e)

Men’s weight throw Noah Ramirez (53-4.25, 9e)