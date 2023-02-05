Sports
Scott wins double, Griz progresses at WSU Open
The Montana track and field returned to the podium this weekend in Spokane, competing in the WSU Open, hosted by Washington State and featuring some of the top schools in the PNW. The Grizzlies battled well against the increased competition, posting many personal bests as the numbers continued to improve and a great performance in the men’s distance run.
“It was a solid weekend for both teams across the board,” said head coach Doug Fraley. “It is great to see progress being made across the various event areas as we begin the long run to the Big Sky Indoor Championship.
It was a big squad heading into Montana with depth in several areas, but one Grizzly really made its mark on the podium. Maxwell Scott ran in the 5,000m on Friday and finished strong in the race to claim the title with a time of 14:37.86.
Scott didn’t rest on his laurels on Saturday. Instead he went back out to compete in the 3,000m and put in another fantastic run. He finished the race in 8:22.41, once again outsprinting all other competitors in Spokane to make it a double.
“Max has gotten healthy and is starting to race with confidence,” said Fraley. “To be able to win the 5,000 meters on Friday and come back today and win the 3,000 meters is a testament to his level of fitness and competitiveness.”
The meeting started on Thursday with the multi-events, where Montana had a lone competitor Morgan Radke. The Drummond native performed well in training and training, and his results reflected that. Radtke finished in seventh place with a score of 3.482, a new personal best.
She finished in the top five in both the high jump (5-5.25) and the 800m (2:24.78), finishing the latter event strong and moving up six places in the standings against a stacked field.
“It was great to see Morgan set a PR in her first game of the season,” said Fraley. “She had a very consistent day and still has a lot of room for improvement in each event.”
Grizzly freshman Erin Wilde had an excellent performance. She improved for the third consecutive week, moving up a few inches on Friday to 5-6.5. She just missed out on a top three performance to finish in fourth place for the highest individual finish on the women’s side.
Holly Sudol had another few strong performances this weekend. She made her seasonal debut in Moscow a few weeks ago and picked up where she left off. She set a new PR in both the 200m race with a time of 24.87 and the 400m in 55.97. The 400m performance was fifth overall in the event and was the best of any Big Sky competitor.
In the 4x400m relay, Sudol was the anchor for the Montana team. She finished with a blistering time of 55.68, which would have been her personal best. It helped Montana to a fifth-place finish in the event for the team of Brooke Stayner, Lily Meskers And Kate Whitehurst.
“Holly is really coming into her own this indoor season,” said Fraley. “Her performances in all three races this weekend have been outstanding.
A true freshman, Meskers also set new personal best times in the 200 and 400 this week, improving for the third week in a row to begin her collegiate career.
It was another strong week for Jaydon Green in the 60m hurdles. After breaking his own school record at Montana’s final event, Green once again finished in the top three this week. He qualified through the prelims with a time of 8.00, then cut the time for third place in 7.97 seconds.
The 400 meters is a strength for Montana on the men’s side, and the depth of the Grizzly stable was on display at that event. Paul Johnson returned from injury to lead the Grizzlies with a time of 49.16. He was one of four Grizzlies in the top 17, as Jay Beagles, Ty Ferguson And Taylor Johnson all finished neatly in a row at 15-17.
In the men’s pole vault Zane Johnson led the Grizzlies by a jump of 15-6.25 for a sixth-place finish in the Invite. Carson Weeden won his event against the open field 15-0.25.
The Montana pitchers also had another strong weekend of improvement. Seen Friday night Savana Ramirez broke her personal best in the weight throw with a throw of 53-3, while her brother Noah Ramirez did the same in the shot put with a throw of 54-11.25. He cracked the top 10 in both the shot put and weight throw, where he measured 53-4.25.
Montana is now three quarters of the way through the indoor season and regardless of the event they went up against some top talent in Spokane. The challenge should push a hungry Grizzly team even further as they continue to prepare for the Big Sky Indoor Championships.
“The level of competition at this meeting was a step up from the previous two and for the most part we responded well,” said Fraley. “That’s exactly what we need at this point in the season.”
WSU Open Montana Results
60 meters men Jason Upton (7.02*, 21st), Teagun Holycross (7.03, 22nd)
200 meters men Taylor Johnson (22.22*, 26e), Teagun Holycross (22.56*, 39e), Xavier Melissa (22.69, 44e), Porter Cofffield (22.88, 53ed), Ty Ferguson (23.21, 58e)
Men’s 400 meters Paul Johnson (49.16, 11e), Jay Beagles (49.56*, 15e), Ty Ferguson (49.61*, 16e), Taylor Johnson (49.71, 17e), Adam Maxwell (52.74, 45e)
800 meters men Casey Crouch (1:56.07, 15e), Will Dauenhauer (1:56.28, 17e), Cooper Morris (2:00.72, 37e), Colin Shaules (2;01.18, 38e)
Gentleman Mile rogelio mares (4:19.38*, 26e), Lane Cole (4:19.94*, 27e), Colin Shaules (4:26.31*, 42nd), Cooper Morris (4:29.11, 45e)
Men’s 3,000 meters Maxwell Scott (8:22.41, 1st), Nathan Carter (8:32.56, 7e)
Men’s 5,000 meters Maxwell Scott (14:37.86, 1st)
Men’s 60 meters hurdles Jaydon Green (7.97, 3ed), Porter Cofffield (8.58, 6q)
Men’s 4x400m relay Ferguson, Crouch, Dauenhauer, Johnson (3:21.78, 6e)
DM gentlemen Mares, Beagle, Cole, Carter (10:15.81, 2nd)
Men’s high jump Patrick Kremer (6-2, 16e), Alfred Peterson (6-0, 21st)
Long jump gentlemen Jason Upton (21-9.5, 13e), Gordon McMillion (20-3.75, 26e)
Men’s triple jump Jason Upton (43-11.25, 10th)
Men’s Pole Vault Open – Carson Weeden (15-0.25, 1st)
Pole vault invitation for men Zane Johnson (15-6.25, 6e)
Shot put men Noah Ramirez (54-11.25*, 5e)
Men’s weight throw Noah Ramirez (53-4.25, 9e)
Women’s 60m Audrey Smith (7.95*, 37e)
Women’s 200 meters Holly Sudol (24.87*, 17e), Lily Meskers (25.63*, 43ed), Audrey Smith (25.99, 59e)
Women’s 400 meters Holly Sudol (55.97, 5e), Lily Meskers (57.94*, 19e), Mikena them (58.37*, 24e), Whitney Morrison (1:01.79, 51st)
Women’s 800 meters Kate Whitehurst (2:16.43, 12e)
Women’s Mile Bridget Boyle (5:17.75, 42nd)
Women’s 3,000 meters Jaylyn Hallgrimson (10:23.73*, 16e), Beatrix Frissel (10:28.88, 20e), Iris Mc Kean (10:31.36*, 23ed)
Women’s 5,000 meters Beatrix Frissel (18:16.53, 10e)
Women’s 60 meters hurdles Kara Mattson (9.22*, 22nd), Ainsley Shipman (9.22*, 23ed), Alice Gilbert (9.35, 26e)
Women’s 4x400m relay Stayner, Meskers, Whitehurst, Sudol (3:49.34, 5).e)
DMR for women Boyle, Ells, McKean, Hallgrimson (12:23.01, 3ed)
Women’s high jump Erin Wilde (5-6.5*, 4e), Whitney Morrison (4-10.5, 25e), Ainsley Shipman (4-8.75, 26e)
Women’s long jump Kara Mattson (17-4.25, 19e), Aly Tekippe (17-3.25, 21st), Alice Gilbert (16-10.75, 30e), Whitney Morrison (16-6.5, 36e), Brooke Stayner (16-5.75, 39e), Perry Paffhausen (16-1.75, 44e)
Women’s triple jump Kara Mattson (35-11.5, 20e)
Women’s Pole Vault Open Emma Zimmerman (11-10, 3ed), Molly Rooms (11-10, 3ed), Shealyne McGee (11-4.25, 6e), Anne Smith (11-4.25, 6e)
Women’s shot put Ariel Clark (41-3.25*, 24e), Whitney Morrison (34-9, 46e), Morgan Radke (32-2.75, 49e), Ainsley Shipman (30-2.75, 51st), Brooke Stayner (29-2.75, 52nd)
Women’s weight throw Savana Ramirez (53-3*, 12e), Ariel Clark (50-11, 19e)
Women’s Pentathlon Morgan Radke (3,482*, 7e)
* indicates personal best
|
Sources
2/ https://gogriz.com/news/2023/2/4/mens-track-and-field-scott-wins-double-griz-make-strides-at-wsu-open.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ngwafang named #HLWBB Athletics Player of the Week
- Chennai hosts Inter-State National Junior, Youth TT Championships
- Hundreds killed, thousands injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, Syria – BBC News
- Milestone Monday – Sydney Uni Cricket
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023