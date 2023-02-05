The ‘Long’ Reason Why Nick Saban Hired Tommy Rees





Alabama Football has a new offensive coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame, where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four seasons, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience with Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons at South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach and also the offensive coordinator in the three most recent seasons. Details regarding his contract with Alabama Football have not been disclosed. Notre Dame was rumored to be planning to match any bid made by the Crimson Tide. While Rees is generally not well known to Crimson Tide fans, he is well known to Nick Saban. The question is whether the former Notre Dame coach, Brian Kelly or the former Irish OC, Chip long have done everything they can to shape Rees’ coaching career. Nick Saban has often praised Kelly and it is believed that Saban attempted to hire Chip Long twice. A few seasons ago, Long was one of the hottest names among college offensive coaches. Rees and Long coached together at South Bend for three seasons. After Brian Kelly decided to part ways with Long, he was on the staff of Tennessee, Tulane and Georgia Tech. He chose to leave Tulane and fell victim to program meltdowns in Knoxville and Atlanta. The point is, Tommy Rees has been mentored by coaches Nick Saban respects. As such, he’s not your average 30-year-old assistant. Greg McElroy recently stated that Rees’ offensive philosophy aligns with Saban’s wants the Crimson Tide to return to. you get a downhill attack, a la 2009, a la 2010, a la 2011 and 2012 But Rees brings more than a power-running philosophy. Add RPOs, deep balls out of play action, lots of tight end moves and accurate short play. It won’t be the same Alabama football offense as in 2009-2012. Tempo is used when the situation requires it. But just like in those Crimson Tide glory seasons, power will be a hallmark of goal-line possession. It will still be Nick Saban’s offensive system with Saban’s goals and objectives, to use the terminology that Saban never changes. Some would-be OCs may have wanted more control and freedom to change Alabama’s offense. That is not expected to be a problem for Tommy Rees. For those who don’t know, Chip Long is from Birmingham and played college football in North Alabama. Long was expected to receive calls from Saban and Rees in recent days.

