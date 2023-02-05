Texas A&M vs Rice: Women’s Tennis | Sport





The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team traveled to Rice in Houston at the George R. Brown Tennis Center before heading to Seattle on Saturday, February 4. “Very pleased with today’s performance overall,” said coach Mark Weaver 12thMan.com. Doubles partners and graduates Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing, as well as the freshman-and-sophomore combination of Mia Kupres and Gianna Pielet earned the double for the Aggies with scores of 6-4 and 6-2. The doubles game that didn’t end was senior Carson Branstine and sophomore Mary Stoiana leading 6-5 by the time the double was scored. The highest ranked singles court, featuring Branstine and her blue sophomore Allison Zipoli, was obtained by the maroon and white. “We had a great crowd today and there was a lot of maroon and white in the stands supporting us, we’re really thankful for the 12th man,” Weaver told 12thMan.com. Ewing consistently defeated her opponent in the Owls Moroccan fifth year Diae El Jardi by results of 6-3 and 6-2. Kupres competed against a considerably older opponent in fifth-year Sydney Berlin. The Aggie defeated the Owl 6-4, 6-2. Connecticut native Stoiana won against Italian junior Federica Trevisan by scores of 6-2 and 6-0. Two freshmen gathered at the Barbara and David Gibbs Court. Daria Smetannikov played for the maroon and white while Belgium’s Marte Lambrecht fought for the blue. Smetannikov captured Lambrecht. After a shaky start to her singles match, Goldsmith secured seven points for A&M with results of 2-6, 6-2 and 6-4 over England senior Maria Budin. “This was our first proper road race and to get to Rice and beat them 7-0 I couldn’t be happier with the group,” Weaver told 12thMan.com. Aggie women’s tennis will fly to Seattle to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships starting Friday, February 10 against an opponent yet to be determined. The tournament will run all weekend, with the final taking place on Monday, February 13 at 12:00 PM PST or 2:00 PM CST.

