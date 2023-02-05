Another win for hockey, Senior Bowl for Michigan football players and more





In our latest round of news on Michigan Wolverines, the hockey team wins for a fourth straight, Michigan football players will compete in the Senior Bowl and more. It’s not the same as the regular season, but if Michigan football fans are up for some action and want to watch former Michigan Wolverines play, they can tune into the Senior Bowl. Always teeming with NFL scouts, the annual college football all-star game has three Michigan football players in attendance this week in wide receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive tackle Ryan Hayes and center Olu Oluwatimi. Bell has impressed this week, as has Ryan Hayes. Both had some impressive highlights and I expect all three Michigan football players will be drafted into the 2023 NFL draft. Bell had an excellent season of recovery after missing almost all of 2021 with a knee injury. He led Michigan football in receptions (62) and yards (889) and caught four touchdowns. Oluwatimi was the Rimington Award winner and Hayes again earned All-Big Ten honors. The Senior Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EST in Mobile and here’s how to watch. Michigan Wolverines keep hockey win streak rolling The Michigan hockey team has been on a roll lately, holding on with a 6-2 win on home ice by the Wolverines over the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night. Gavin Brindley scored two goals in the second period as the Michigan Wolverines broke open a 2-1 game after the first period and built a 5-1 lead heading into the third. Brindley also scored two assists. Adam Fantilli also scored a goal for Michigan in the win and dished out three assists as the Wolverines improved to 9-8 in the Big Ten and 17-9-1 overall. Erik Portillo had another solid night between the pipes with 23 saves and two goals allowed. Michigan wrestling falls double in the rankings with Oklahoma State The Michigan Wolverines dropped out of the Big Ten conference on Friday night for a wrestling match with No. 11 Oklahoma State and UM was defeated 24-15. However, there is good news: No. 1 heavyweight Mason Parris continued his undefeated season, recording a 22nd win courtesy of a 5-3 decision. It was the third double loss of the season for the Michigan wrestling team entering the game in sixth.

