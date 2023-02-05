Winona State men’s basketball completes NSIC sweep with 67-63 victory over Wayne State





WINONA, Minn. The Winona State University men’s basketball team earned an important win on Saturday, February 4, earning an NSIC weekend sweep at home by beating Wayne State College 67-63. Connor Dillon led Winona State in scoring with 23 points and six assists, following a stellar performance the night before in which he scored 26 in WSU’s 74-69 victory over Augustana University. Dillon has hit or surpassed the 20-point mark 13 times this winter and was joined on the stats sheet on Saturday by Luke Martens and Connor Drew, with 15 and 11 points respectively, as well as James Kelley who had 10 points coming off the bench. Drew led WSU with eight rebounds, Kelley grabbed seven and Martens added four, no more important than his last board on a miss by Wayne State late in the game, securing the Warrior victory by four points. After a Wildcat tip-in to close the score 64-63, Martens was fouled by WSC on his rebound and quietly knocked down both ensuing free throws to extend Winona State’s lead, 66-63. James Kelley then completed the Warrior score by hitting one of the two free throws with three seconds to freeze the game at 67-63. Marten’s goals with six seconds remaining and the Warriors narrowly ahead set up a solid night at the charity streak for the team and were part of Marten’s 6-for-6 effort at the free throw line in the game. Overall, the Warriors were 23-of-49 (46.9%) as a team from the floor and hit 8-of-18 (44.4%) from behind the arc, one of their best collective long-term efforts of the season. Winona State knocked down 13 free throws on 18 attempts. WSU defeated Wayne State 34-27, a key part of the win in a game that saw 15 lead changes. WSC was led by Nate Mohr with 17 points. Jordan Janssen and Cody McCullough both had nine rebounds each for the Wildcats. Wayne State entered the McCown Gymnasium with an eight-game win streak over Winona State, but on Saturday, WSU parlayed a strong night by shooting the basketball to the Wildcats for the first time since Feb. 17, 2018. With the win, Winona State improves to 13-10 overall and 8-10 in NSIC play, while Wayne State drops to 16-8 and 11-7 in league action. The final four games of the regular season threaten to be big for Winona State as WSU will play on the road in three of the remaining four games. The Warriors take on Southwest Minnesota State and the University of Sioux Falls this Friday and Saturday before traveling to Minnesota State Mankato on Thursday, February 16. Winona State’s last regular home game, also Senior Day, is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 when they host Concordia, St. Paul at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. For the most up-to-date Warrior Athletics news, visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winonastatewarriors.com/news/2023/2/5/mens-basketball-connor-dillon-scores-23-as-winona-state-sweeps-key-nsic-weekend-with-win-over-wayne-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos