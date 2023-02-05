What hiring Tommy Rees means for football recruiting in Alabama





Part Tweet Part Part E-mail Tommy Rees is expected to be Alabama football’s next offensive coordinator and all signs point to him being an upgrade for the Crimson Tide down the recruiting path. It is well documented that Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s last offensive coordinator, had limited recruiting impact during his time in Tuscaloosa. This was mainly because he strictly recruited quarterbacks and helped the Tide land Ty Simpson, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. Rees displayed a nationwide recruiting footprint during his time with the Fighting Irish. The Tide’s new offensive coordinator is credited with helping Notre Dame land recruits from Georgia, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas , Virginia and Washington . The Notre Dame alumnus was the primary recruiter for the Fighting Irish’s quarterback targets, and he’s enjoyed success in the area in recent years. He was also tasked with recruiting offensive linemen, tight ends and wide receivers. Rees is a young coordinator of 30 years old. Traditionally, younger coordinators perform better on the recruiting path because of their ability to better connect with recruits. It wasn’t that long ago that Reese was a college football player himself. He played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2013, and he was part of the Notre Dame team that defeated Alabama in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama is expected to get Rees on the recruiting path as soon as possible. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION AND RECRUITMENT COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIPTION ONLY!* Justin Smith is the recruiting director of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, at @Jdsmith31Smith



