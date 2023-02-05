Track & Field wraps up Mets Indoor Championships & Scarlet Knights Open





NEW YORK The Columbia indoor track and field team had a busy weekend, taking part in the Mets Indoor Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Friday before competing in the Scarlet Knights Open at the Armory on Saturday. The Lions took nine wins over the two days. Columbia’s men and women both had an incredible showing at the Mets Indoor Championships on Friday. The Lions’ first victory was in the 60-meter sprint Chris Baltazar continued his sprint dominance and took first place with a time of 6:94. The rest of the ,em’s sprinters also performed well Haydn Brotchi was first in the 400 meter sprint thanks to a time of 49.30. The women’s sprinters also put on a great show, led by Amara Onyeukwu who won the 400 meter sprint after finishing in 56.09 seconds. Sydney Goldson followed by a victory in the 500 meter dash (1:13.82). Seneca Willen came out well in the 1000 meters and took first place with a time of 2:54.08. In field events, Michelle Lee started with a victory in the women’s pole vault thanks to a jump of 3.46 m. Will O’Brien won the same event in the men’s event with a jump of 4.75m. The victories in the Lions final came thanks to Tiffany Bautista (5.67m) on the ladies side and Joshua Adams (7.07m) on the men’s side. On Saturday, Columbia sent Juan Zarate Sanchez , Nixon McKenzie , and Auston Rios-Colon to the Armory to compete in the 600m run at the Scarlet Knights Open. Zarate-Sanchez led the group’s pace and finished in fourth place. ON DECK: The Lions will participate in the BU Valentine Invitational this coming weekend, with the meeting starting at 11 AM on Friday, February 10. FOLLOWING THE LIONS:Stay up to date on all things Columbia by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsXCTF), Instagram (@culionsxctf) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

