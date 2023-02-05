Men’s hockey edged by UMass, 3-2





PROVISION, RI The Providence College men’s hockey team recovered from a 2-0 deficit, but Cal Kiefiuk’s goal in the third period led UMass to a 3-2 win at Schneider Arena on Friday night (Feb. 3). RECORDS Providence (12-10-6, 7-6-5 HEA) | UMass (10-13-3, 4-11-1 HEA) SCORE Providence 2 | UMass – 3 LOCATION Schneider Arena Providence, RI TARGETS Philip Svedebäck (PC) 17 saves, 3 goals conceded

Luke Pavicich (UMA) 43 saves, 2 goals conceded COMMENTS – The Minutemen raced to a 2-0 lead after one period with an early power play goal from Reed Lebster, followed by Lebster’s second of the game at 5:03 PM.

– Providence seemed to halve the deficit with less than a minute to play in the first period Yaroslav Chmelar forward a Bennet Schemek pass into the slot. UMass challenged play for offside and was successful as the goal was wiped out.

– The Friars finally broke through Brett Bernard fired a wrist shot over Pavicich’s glove just 4:24 into the second period.

– Providence continued to create quality chances, but UMass took a 2-1 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.

– Parker Ford scored his team-leading 10e goal of the season at 4:23 of the third period, tied at 2-2. Nick Poison And Will Schimek earned the assists on the play, with Schimek recording his first career NCAA point.

– Riley Duran Midway through the third inning, the Friars almost gave the lead, but his short breakaway bid sounded off the post.

– Kiefiuk’s tip from Scott Morrow’s punt shot gave UMass a 3-2 lead after the power play ended with 8:03 to play.

– Bennet Schemek moments later, a shot also sounded from the post as the Friars looked for the equalizer.

– Svedebäck was pulled for the extra forward with 2:27 left, but the Minutemen held on for the 3-2 victory. HIGHLIGHT OF PC GAME Goals: Brett Bernard ford (1)

Assistance: Kelley, Richard, Poisson, Will Schimek Points: six players

Shots: Ford (8) POWER PLAY Providence 0/1

UMass 1/3 SHOT Providence 45

UMass 20 NEXT ONE The Friars travel to Vermont at 2 p.m. for a Sunday afternoon game against the Catamounts Read the full article

