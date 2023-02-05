UNI athletics: Santi and Wedewer top the podium in Nebraska, Wartburg





LINCOLN, Neb. UNI athletics made multiple stops in the Midwest this weekend as the Panthers competed in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Nebraska, while also sending athletes to Wartburg’s Indoor Select Meet and the Iowa State Classic. Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational – Lincoln, NE For a second consecutive meeting, sprinter Ryan Santi made school history by breaking her own school record en route to victory in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.43 seconds. With her time loss of 0.06 seconds, Santi is currently tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference in the event. In the heptathlon, Carter Morton raised the bar again by setting new career records in the 60-meter dash, shot put and pole vault for a new career high of 5,698 points. Morton now has the third-highest heptathlon score in UNI indoor track and field history. Kelly Prosh also placed 6th in the pentathlon with a final score of 3.340, setting new career bests in four of the five events. Tinashe Chigudu finished with a career-best time of 6.83 in the preliminary rounds of the men’s 60m while clocking a 6.86 for a 4th-place finish in the final. In the women’s 60m hurdles Paige Kissley ran a time of 8.78 in the preliminary rounds of the women’s 60m hurdles, while in the final he recorded 8.96 seconds for an 8th-place finish. Drew Bartels ran a 5th fastest time in school history and a career best in the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 7.98 seconds in prelims. Bartels placed 5th in the final (8.11 seconds) as a fellow hurdler Jack Summers followed right after with a finish of 8.13 to take home sixth place. Andrew Ferguson took fifth place in the men’s 400 meters with a career-best time of 48.77 seconds. Onale Mitchell fell behind to finish in sixth place (48.91 seconds). Three Panthers recorded the best times of the season in the women’s 200 meters Madelyn Sanda finished in 3rd place with a time of 25.47 seconds. Tyler Gray became 4th (25.51 seconds) while Ariana Jaklich came 8th (25.69 seconds). At field events, Alivia Silvestri tied for tenth in the pole vault (12 feet, 2.75 inches) and cracked UNI’s all-time top-10, as Isabella Holtzen posted a season-best jump of 11 feet, 9 inches in 14th place. Makena Wilson meanwhile took 3rd place in the women’s shot put (53 feet, 3.5 inches) with Mary Scheders 4th place (52 feet, 7.5 inches). Wartburg Indoor Select – Waverly, IA

Libby Wedewer took gold in the 60-meter sprint for the Panthers in a best time of 7.68 seconds. Eva Van De Mortar finished in 4th place (7.80). On the 200 meters Lindsey Sires took home 6th place (26.69 seconds) with living friend she placed 7th in the 800 metres, making her career best time of 2:25.46. Mia Rampton And Isabel Schaffer both ran UNI with top-10 finishes in the women’s mile and career bests. Rampton took 5th (5:13.70) with Schaffer in 7th (5:19.35). Brady Griebel took 5th place in the men’s mile (4:24.20). Amanda Liets And Makinley Levin both competed in the pentathlon, with Lietz achieving a career-best score of 3.003. Levin achieved a season best score of 2,532. Colin Buch meanwhile scored a season best score of 3,776 points for 6th place in the heptathlon. Iowa State Classic – Ames, IA

Paige Holub placed 3rd in the women’s mile with a career best time of 4:57.75, while Emma Hoens finished in 5th place with a career best time (4:58.44). Kate Crawford also clocked a career-best indoor mile time of 5:04.68 for a 10th-place finish. In middle distance competitions Drake Hanson took 10th place in the men’s 800 meters (1:51.34). NEXT ONE The Panthers return to competition this Friday and Saturday at the SDSU Indoor Classic in Brookings, SD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/2/4/track-and-field-uni-track-field-santi-and-wedewer-top-the-podium-at-nebraska-wartburg.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos