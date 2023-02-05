Davis chose a new football coach at Mount St. Joseph





Mount St. Joseph has named former Calvert Hall College coach Donald Davis as its new football coach, the school announced Friday afternoon. Coach Davis understands our mission as a Xaverian school, said Mount St. Joseph President George Andrews. He is an accomplished educator and coach, and he will embody our mission in the classroom and on the football field. Davis succeeds Dom Damico, who retired from the Southwest Baltimore school in December. Damico, who spent 24 seasons as McDonogh’s football coach, went 16-8 in three seasons and reached the MIAA A Conference Semifinals in 2022 and 2021. Davis spent the last three seasons with Sidwell Friends in the District, going 12-10-1. Sidwell went 5-5 last fall. Davis spent the previous 13 seasons at his alma-mater Calvert Hall, going 97-56. The Hall won the MIAA A title in 2010 and the Maryland Independent Schools tournament title in 2018. To the delight of Cardinal alumni, the 1996 Hall grad won 10 of 13 Turkey Bowl matchups with Loyola Blakefield. Davis won 10 of the last 11 Turkey Bowls he coached, including the 100th meeting in 2019. Davis, whose 97 wins is second all-time in school history behind legendary Calvert Hall coach Augie Miceli (104), stepped down in May 2020. In addition to running the football program, Davis will teach English and serve as an assistant track coach at Mount St. Joseph. We’re going to play fast, play hard, play smart, play together. Everything we do is for a purpose, said Davis, who posted a 30-14 score over four seasons with the now-defunct Cardinal Gibbons. We’re going to work hard in the classroom, work hard in the community, and make smart decisions. Said Mount St. Joseph athletic director Kraig Loovis, Donald Davis is a great leader of young men. He has an impressive 20-year history in the MIAA and his teams are always gritty and hardworking. Sign up for alerts Receive a need-to-know notification

information from The Banner

