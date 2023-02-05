No. 13 Spartans dominate Penn State with fourth-best scoring in program history





EAST LANSING, Michigan –Behind the fourth best score in school history, No. 13 Michigan State gymnastics dominated Penn State, 197,400-195,475 in the packed Jenison Field House Saturday night, in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. With the win, Michigan State improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten action. The Spartans’ 3-0 record in the league marks the best start in conference duals since 1996. “I really like where we are right now; it’s great to be at the top, but I think it’s almost better to work your way up to get there and be the surprise when it comes down to it,” MSU -head coach Mike Rowe said. “The goal for these kids is to become nationals. They felt like they had unfinished business last year, and they mean it. So it’s really good to see that and experience that with them and help them with that. We are very happy with where we are this year.” sophomore Gabriel Stephen won the all-around with a new career best score of 39.575, tying teammate Skyla Schulte for the fourth best score in school history. Schulte (39,475) and freshmen Nikki Smith (39.450), finished second and third respectively. “It was going to happen sooner or later, and those three keep pushing each other. There’s a few more that are in there, if Olivia (Zsarmani) wasn’t tending to an injured ankle right now, she’d be all over the place with the rest of them, said Rowe. “We like that challenge, we like that they have the opportunity to challenge each other and it’s good, clean, fun, competitive between them. Even our one and two event kids are still competing with some of our best kids to try and get in there. We’re lucky to have that depth this year.” Michigan State started off with a strong winning jump with a score of 49,350, just short of its season best of 49,400 against Michigan on January 22. Stephen won the event title with a 9.925 with Penn State’s Ava Piedrahita. The score was a season high and just short of her career best of 9,950 in 2022. Smith finished third 9,875. The Spartans also clinched the title on bars with a season-best 49.400, which is tied for the fourth best score in season history. MSU took the top three in the device. Smith won her first bar crown with a career-best 9.925, placing third in the Spartan record books. Junior Delanie Harkness finished second, matching her season best with a 9.900. Stephen and freshmen Olivia Zsarmani tied for third place with 9,875 scores to match. On beam, the Spartans captured the event with a score of 49.275. Junior Baleigh Garcia used a season-best score of 9,925, just shy of her career best of 9,950 in 2022, to clinch the event title for the third time this season. Stephen and Schulte finished second and third respectively with 9,900 and 9,875 scores. Michigan State won the floor title with a season-high score of 49,425, which was tied for 14th all-time in the MSU record books. Schulte used a season-high score of 9.925 to win the event title. MSU captured the top five spots on floor with junior Giana Calef (9,900) and Smith (9,875) placed second and third, respectively. Next, Michigan State travels to Iowa City, Iowa to meet Iowa on Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. (ET).

