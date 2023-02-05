No. 1 Women’s Tennis defeats No. 24 USC 6-1





Austin, Texas The No. 1 University of Texas women’s tennis team (6-0) secured a 6-1 win against No. 24 USC (5-2) on Saturday afternoon indoors at the Edgar O. and Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center. Junior Charlotte Chavatipon and sophomores Sabina Zeynalova recorded individual wins in both singles and doubles on Saturday to accelerate the Longhorns. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead after winning the double. The duo of Chavatipon and freshmen Nicole Kirin claimed a 6-1 win on lane 1 over Naomi Cheong and Snow Han. Cheong and Han won the opening match, but Chavatipon and Khirin answered by winning the next six matches to close the match. The tandem of graduates Marlee Zein and Zeynalova took the double with a 6-3 win on court 3 against Grace Piper and Nathalie Rodilosso. Piper and Rodilosso held a 3-2 lead, before Zein and Zeynalova rallied to win four games in a row to wrap up the victory. In singles, Zeynalova pulled off a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court 3 over No. 17 Han. Han won the opening match of the match, before Zeynalova responded by claiming the next 12 matches. Chavatipon extended UT’s lead to 3-0 with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win at lane 2 against No. 24 Eryn Cayetano. Cayetano had a 3-2 lead in the opening set, but Chavatipon answered by winning four of the next five games to take the first set 6-4. Trailing 1-0 in the second set, Chavatipon claimed five games in a row to build a 5-1 lead en route to her 6-2 win in the second set. freshman Nicole Rivkin took the overall win in two games for the Longhorns with a 6-2, 7-5 win at court 6 over Piper. With a 2-2 score in the opening set, Rivkin captured four games in a row to close the first set. Rivkin had a 5-1 lead in the second set, before Piper won four games in a row to tie the set at 5-5. Rivkin held on to his serve to go up 6-5, then earned a service break on a deuce point in the next game to close out the game. USC’s No. 2 ranked Madison Sieg played out the remaining singles games to claim a 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 court 1 victory over Khirin. Junior Taisiya Pachkaleva responded by rallying for a 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory on court 5 against No. 83 Emma Charney. With a 2-2 tie in the second set, Pachkaleva won four of the next five games to take the 6 -3 set win to complete. She won the first four games of the third set en route to a 6-1 win. Junior Angel Rapolu closed out the action with a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) win on court 4 over No. 96 Cheong. In the deciding breaker of the third set, Cheong held a 2-1 lead before Rapolu claimed three consecutive points to build a 4-2 lead. Leading 5-4, Rapolu took back-to-back points to round out her victory. The Longhorns will be back in action when they compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on February 10-13 (Friday-Monday) in Seattle, Washington. #1 Texas 6, #24 USC 1 Singles Order of arrival (3, 2, 6, 1, 5, 4) #2 Madison Sieg (USC) defeats. Nicole Kirin (UT), 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. #24 Eryn Cayetano (USC), 6-4, 6-2 Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. #17 Snow Han (USC), 6-1, 6-0 #85 Angel Rapolu (UT) def. #96 Naomi Cheong (USC), 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) Taisiya Pachkaleva (UT) def. #83 Emma Charney (USC), 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 Nicole Rivkin (UT) def. Grace Piper (USC), 6-2, 7-5 Doubles Order of Finish (1, 3) Charlotte Chavatipon / Nicole Kirin (UT) def. Naomi Cheong/Snow Han (USC), 6-1 Taisiya Pachkaleva / Nicole Rivkin (UT) vs. #20 Eryn Cayetano/Madison Sieg (USC), 4-4, unfinished Marlee Zein / Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. Grace Piper/Nathalie Rodiloso (USC), 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/4/womens-tennis-no-1-womens-tennis-defeats-no-24-usc-6-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos