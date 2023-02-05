Sports
No. 4 Bears go 2-0 on day one of Stanford Invitational
Whitney scores seven goals, Cal improves to 7-1
STANFORD The No. 4 Cal women’s water polo team defeated a pair of top-10 teams on Saturday to beat No. 6 Michigan 15-12 and No. 10 Arizona State 15-3 on the first day of the Stanford Invitational at Avery Aquatic Center.
Junior Reagan Whitney continued to shine for the Bears (7-1), setting a career-high five-goal win over the Wolverines (5-3) and adding two more against the Sun Devils (3-3). She has now scored ten times in the last three games.
Cal started the day with a rematch against Michigan, a team that beat it 13-10 on the first weekend of the season. After sophomore by Janna Tauscher opening goal in semi-transition gave the Bears an early lead, the Wolverines answered with three in a row to close out the opening period.
The momentum changed quickly in the second quarter as Cal found his rhythm at both ends of the pool. sophomore Jessie Rose fueled Tauscher in for her second goal, and two minutes later excellent ball movement led to a Maddie DeMattia goal, making it 4–3 in Michigan’s favor.
The Bears finished the last two minutes of the half flawlessly. On successive possessions, goalkeeper Isabel Williams led freshmen Millie Quin at half-time for an equaliser, followed by a superb shot from junior’s far post Swaddling Ruby and then a steal-and-score for Whitney, giving Cal a 6–4 lead heading into halftime.
Less than 90 seconds into the second half, senior Cecil Turner scored an insane goal from the outside and was fouled by a second on the shot clock before quickly firing it past the defense to make it 7-4. The Wolverines had one run left and came within another run late in the third. However, three fourth quarter goals from Whitney, two of them on penalties, sealed the deal as Cal comfortably cruised to the finish.
“It felt really good. I felt like people had confidence in me and I wanted to keep going and make everyone proud,” Whitney said of being chosen to take the back-to-back penalties. stressful situation with our bus breaking down so we had to warm up quickly but we were able to get things together.”
Later in the day, the Bears put in one of their best defensive efforts yet this season against ASU, allowing the fewest goals yet behind stifling pressure on the ball and more great work in the cage from Williams. The senior had eight saves in three quarters and stopped all three penalties that shot her way.
Her first penalty save came in the middle of a 3-0 run to open the game as a junior Mary Dempseysophomore Rosanne Voorvelt and senior Shea Salvino all came early on the scoresheet.
The Sun Devils answered with two consecutive goals, but Turner came in at right back with another missile from the outside and it was all Cal from there. Seven different Bears scored in the first half to lead them 7-2 at halftime. Cal’s defense allowed only one shot on frame in the second period.
The run continued in the third, as Swadling, Turner, Whitney and Salvino all received braces before the end of the quarter. The Sun Devils did manage to shoot five times on target this time, resulting in another five saves from Williams.
After goals from Mary Loughlin, Helen Batey And Lindsay Harris in the fourth, ASU finally ended the run on 11 unanswered with a goal in the dying minutes. Redshirt junior Alyssa Barnuevo also scored three own saves at goalkeeper in the last eight minutes.
Tomorrow, for the second consecutive Sunday, the Bears take on tournament No. 1 Stanford at 12:30 in their final game of the weekend.
No. 4 Cal 15, No. 6 Michigan 12
Cal 1 5 4 5 – 15
UMich 3 1 3 5 – 12
Michigan Goals: Kata Utassy 4, Ava Morrant 3, Erin Neustrom 2, Lola Ciruli, Libby Alsemgeest, Elise Walker
Cal Goals: Reagan Whitney 5, Cecil Turner 2, Swaddling Ruby 2, Janna Tauscher 2, Mary Dempsey, Clare Rowell, Maddie DeMattia, Millie Quin
Michigan saves: Alex Brown 8
Cal saves: Isabel Williams 9
No. 4 Cal 15, No. 10 Arizona State 3
Cal 3 4 4 4 – 15
ASU 1 1 0 1 – 3
Arizona State Goals: Juliette Dhalluin, Luca Petovary, Sophie Shorter-Robinson
Cal Goals: Cecil Turner 2, Swaddling Ruby 2, Shea Salvino 2, Lindsay Harris 2, Reagan Whitney 2, Mary Dempsey, Mary Loughlin, Maddie DeMattia, Helen Batey, Rosanne Voorvelt
Arizona State saves: Itzahiana Baca 5, Alexa Knutson 3
Cal saves: Isabel Williams 8, Alyssa Barnuevo 3
