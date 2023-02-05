Women’s Golf opens fall season in Florida





LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. After a strong fall season, the Illinois State women’s golf team opens the 2023 spring season on Monday morning as the team competes in the Falcon Florida Classic hosted by Bowling Green. Event:Falcon Florida classic

When: Monday February 6 – Tuesday February 7

Where:Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club; Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Par:72

Yardage: 6,069

Scoring live: Gulf state

Contestants (Golfstat Team Collegiate Rankings): Northern Illinois (127), Idaho (148), Central Michigan (150), Toledo (161), Illinois State (164), Akron (178), Western Michigan (180), Bowling Green (186), Eastern Michigan (211), Ohio (214), Ball State (217), Western Illinois (218) Redbird Lineup (start opening on Monday): Ali Schrock (6), Avalon Woodward (7), Count Wolf (8), Michaela Kverkova (9A), Dani Grace Schrock (9B) Last Timeout: The Illinois State women’s golf team finished the fall season with a third-place finish at the 2022 Buccaneer Classic hosted by Charleston Southern. The ‘Birds carded rounds of 301, 306 and 303 over the three rounds to finish nine strokes behind second place. Ali Schrock finished fourth overall with a three-lap 224 Avalon Woodward took 10th with a three-lap 229. Redbird History at the Falcon Florida Classic: 2022 is the inaugural season for the event known as the Falcon Florida Classic; however, it replaces the long-running Mid-America Match Play Challenge, which the Redbirds won in 2021-22. About the course:Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club (LWRG&CC) is an award-winning private club located in Lakewood Ranch, the country’s top selling multi-generational community. Since 2001, LWRG&CC has served as a social and recreational haven that offers a casual club culture and community lifestyle for the entire family, with an array of extraordinary amenities, including golf, tennis, fitness/wellness center, swimming pools, pickleball, and several dining and entertainment options. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

