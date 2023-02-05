Duke edged by No. 23 Northwestern, 4-3





Next game: State of East Tennessee 2/10/2023 | 16.00 hours February 10 (Fri) / 4 p.m State of East Tennessee DURHAM Men’s Tennis No. 25 Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 23 Northwestern on Sunday morning at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils drop to 5-3 on the year, while the Wildcats improve to 5-3. How it happened Michael Heller And Andrew Zhang nationally the No. 49 doubles team, claimed a 6–4 victory over Ivan Yatsuk and Simen Bratholm on court one to begin doubles.

Northwestern's Trice Pickens and Natan Spear then secured a 6-4 win Faris Khan And Niroop Vallabhaneni on lane three to get the double point even with one win all.

With the double point coming down to the outcome of lane two, the Wildcats were able to outlast the Blue Devils as Steven Forman and Felix Nordby recorded a 7-5 victory over Garrett Johns And Pedro Roden .

Despite trailing 1-0 early, Duke fought back in singles to jump 3-1 up front after wins from Rodenas, Connor Krug and Zhang.

No. 84 Rodenas made quick work of Bratholm on court three 7-5, 6-4 to move to 8-0 in singles during his rookie season.

Connor Krug followed suit with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 110 Pickens at court four for his first win of the season against a ranked opponent.

No. 101 Zhang then made it 3–1 in favor of the home side as he defeated No. 97 Yatsuk in three sets. The Bloomfield, Michigan native recorded a thrilling 7-6 (3) tiebreaker win in the opening set to secure the tiebreaker victory over an ace. The senior dropped the second frame, 6–4, but recovered for a 6–1 win in the third set to secure his third win of the year.

The Wildcats wouldn’t leave, however, and posted wins in the final three games to steal the win, 4-3. Notes Rodenas improves to 6-0 on court three and 8-0 in singles.

Heller and Zhang recorded their fourth doubles win. Quotes “Very tough loss today but it was a great tennis game in college. We dropped the double but did a really great job grabbing momentum early in the singles. Felt pretty good. We were up 3-1 and we just didn’t finish. I’m proud of our collective struggle, and of Michael (Heller) being there in the end.” Duke head coachRamsey Smithon his thoughts of the match. “Pedro (Rodenas) has been great. It was a tough end to his doubles with Garrett (Johns). They played a very good doubles set which they lost, and I know he was a bit discouraged. And in the beginning of he went down and was frustrated but he did a great job of bouncing back mentally Connor (Krug) has had some tough games lately but he was great today I think that’s Northwestern’s best point I felt especially happy for Connor and then obviously (Andrew) Zhang just pitching in and finding a way to win against a very tricky opponent to put us in a good position was big we had three games there and needed one Thanks to Northwestern, I thought they did a really good job there at the end.” Duke head coachRamsey Smithon some individual highlights of the match “We need to continue to improve in doubles. We need to win more points in doubles and just play three solid sets collectively. Getting the guys healthy and fine-tuning a few things in singles will also be an emphasis. Obviously it’s a very bad loss for the team and I feel for the guys. It’s been a long season and we are a resilient group that keeps building.” Duke head coachRamsey Smithabout how his team can improve next game Duke is back home on Friday when it welcomes East Tennessee State for a 4 p.m. game at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Two days later, the Blue Devils head to Lexington, Ky., to face Kentucky at noon on Sunday. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/5/DukeMTEN”. Results

Doubles (1,3,2*) 1. #49 Michael Heller / Andrew Zhang (DU) def. Ivan Yatsuk/Simen Bratholm (NOW) 6-4

2. Steven Forman/Felix Nordby (NOW) defeated. Garrett Johns / Pedro Roden (DU) 7-5

3. Trice Pickens/Natan Spear (NOW) def. Faris Khan / Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU) 6-4 Singles (3,4,2,1,5,6*) 1. Steven Forman (NOW) defeated. #4 Garrett Johns (DU) 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4)

2. #101 Andrew Zhang (DU) def. #97 Ivan Yatsuk (NOW) 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1

3. #84 Pedro Roden (DU) def. Simen Bratholm (NOW) 7-5, 6-4

4. Connor Krug (DU) def. #110 Trice Pickens (NOW) 7-5, 7-5

5. Presley Thieneman (NOW) defeats. Faris Khan (DU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

6. Defeats Gleb Blekher (NOW). Michael Heller (DU) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 #Good week

