No. 6 Mens Tennis falls to No. Ohio State, 4-0

Columbus, Ohio No. 6 Texas Men’s Tennis fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 4-0, at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus on Sunday. It was the first loss of the season for the Longhorns, who are now 5-1 as they return home to the Texas Tennis Center for a few games this weekend against Pepperdine and No. 17 Arizona.

Texas struggled with two points through the first half of the game, as Ohio State won its only two during doubles, then all 10 during the first sets on the six singles courts. The Longhorns turned that around in the second sets, winning nine out of 12, but it was too late to get into the overall game.

The two doubles points both came in at No. 2 and were crucial in the game as a junior Hello Woldeab and sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly were defeated by Justin Boulais and Robert Cash, 6-2. With each team holding their first serve, the Longhorns were in good position for the first break on one of the courts with a 15-40 lead, but the Buckeyes were able to rally and hold on. Texas also led 40-30 in the next game, but Ohio State again recovered to claim the first break and a 3-1 lead, which they extended to 4-1 on serve. Both teams held on for their next serve before the Buckeyes broke again for the win.

Ohio State then took the double at No. 1 where the No. 7 duo of juniors was Cleeve Harper And Eliot Spizzirri fell to Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter, 6-3. That game stayed on serve until the Buckeyes led 4-3 as they secured the only break of the game at 5-3 before serving out at 6-3. The remaining game at number 3 with the senior pair Chih Chi Huang and junior Ishan Talluri against Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy continued to serve throughout until Ohio State led 5–4 when play stopped.

In singles, the Buckeyes increased their overall lead to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win by Cash over No. 6 Huang. They then followed up with a pair of 6-1, 6-4 wins by Trotter at No. 6. 13 Woldeab at No. 3 and No. 90 Alexander Bernard over Junior No. 30 Micah Braswell at No. 4. Despite Trotter serving first at No. 3 and Braswell serving first at No. 4, both first sets followed the exact same scoring pattern with two points won by Ohio State for a 3–0 and 5–1 lead , as the Longhorns won their games 3-1.

In the second set of Woldeab’s match, although he won two of the three deuce points, his both came on serve to lead 2-1 and later trailing 5-4, while Trotter’s deuce win resulted in the only break of the set. , giving him a 3-2 lead which he held until the 6-4 victory. In Braswell’s second set, there were four deuce points, three of which were won by Braswell, but all four resulted in breaks, as seven of the 10 games in the set were breaks. Braswell broke with a deuce point in the opening game, but Bernard broke back to tie and started a 4-0 run with another break coming on deuce. Braswell rallied to win three of the next four games with two-point breaks to go 4-3 and 5-4, but Bernard grabbed a final break to clinch the overall game for Ohio State.

In the remaining games, Texas had dropped the first sets in each, but was leading or tied in all those second sets. number 3 Eliot Spizzirri had three deuce points in his first set at No. 1 that all went in favor of his opponent Boulais, who was leading 7-5, 2-3 when play stopped. The first set remained on serve until 5-5 thanks to Boulais’ first deuce-point win to hold at 4-4, but his second and third deuce-point wins provided the lone break, followed by another hold for the win. All five games of the second set were then on service when it ended.

Bailly found himself in a similar situation against No. 5 Tracy at No. 2, as Tracy won all three deuce points in the first set and led 6–2, 2–3 at the end of the game. Bailly had grabbed an opening break, but Tracy broke back on a deuce point to start a 4-0 run that also included another deuce-point break at 3-1. The next two games were then on serve until Tracy caught his third deuce-point break to take the set. In the second, the first four games remained on serve, including a hold on deuce for Bailly at 1-1, and he then broke on a deuce point for a 3-2 lead as the game stopped.

At No. 4, Harper trailed Jack Anthrop at the time, 6-4, 4-4. Anthrop started serving and the set stayed there almost all the way until he got the break he needed in the final game for the win. Anthrop then opened the second set with a 4–0 run, but Harper answered it, capped off by consecutive two-run wins in the final two games.

The Longhorns now return home to the Texas Tennis Center to face Pepperdine on Friday, February 10 at 5:00 PM CT, followed by a rematch with No. 17 Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 PM CT. The Wildcats just visited Austin for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, with Texas winning the matchup with No. 14 Arizona 4-0 on January 29.

#2 Ohio State 4, #6 Texas 0

Singles order of finish (6,3,4)

1. Justin Boulais (OSU) vs. #3 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 7-5, 2-3, final.

2. #5 JJ Tracy (OSU) vs. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-2, 2-3, final.

3. Defeats James Trotter (OSU). #13 Hello Woldeab (UT) 6-1, 6-4

4. #90 Alexander Bernard (OSU) defeats. #30 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-1, 6-4

5. Jack Anthrop (OSU) vs. Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 4-4, final.

6. Robert Cash (OSU) defeats. Chih Chi Huang (UT) 6-0, 6-0