Panther struggles longer than mountaineers in road double





No. 14 UNI Wrestling (7-3/5-2 Big 12) at RV West Virginia (7-5/1-5 Big 12) MORGANTOWN, W. Va. UNI wrestling capped off a solid league weekend on the mat Sunday afternoon as the Panthers pulled off a 20-12 double victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Big 12 competition. The Panthers are now 7-0 all-time in duals against West Virginia and 4-0 under head coach Doug Schwab . After Kyle Gollhofer dropped a hard-fought fight at 125 pounds, Kyle Biscoglia (133 pounds) took the lead early in his game and entered the third period with no points scored against him by David Rhoads. Biscoglia finished the game with an 8-4 decision, earning his team-leading 17th win of the season. Attack right from the whistle, No. 7 Get Happel (141 pounds) rolled into his bout against No. 28 Jordan Titus and scored his first takedown in just fifteen seconds. Happel scored bonus points with a 13-4 key decision win to put UNI ahead 7-3. No. 11 Colin Realbuto took on No. 25 Sam Hillegas in a closely contested bout at 149 pounds. The first two periods went back and forth, the third period brought all the action with a takedown from Hillegas, followed quickly by a counterattack from Realbuto with a reversal. Realbuto would stick with the 10-7 decision to improve to 6-1 in Big 12 duals this season. The Panthers dropped the next two bouts, but not without a fight. Derek Holschlag (157 pounds), locked in a tight 1-1 bout with Caleb Dowling, narrowly lost in a sudden win on a quick takedown, while Austin Yant (165 pounds) only dropped his second game of the season. Facing the reigning Big 12 runner-up at Peyton Hall, Yant was able to score a reversal before giving up a pair of takedowns and a breakaway in a 5-2 loss. Lance Runyon showed impressive technique with 174 pounds against Scott Joll with an early takedown in the first period. Runyon pounced on Joll in the second period with 5 extra points and grabbed driving time for an 8-1 decision, securing his 3rd win of the year. Continuing his hot streak with a plethora of takedowns, Parker Keckeisen defeated No. 25 Anthony Carman in a 14-4 key decision with 6 takedowns, plus a caution point and driving time. Keckeisen improves to 16-1 this season and 10-0 in duals this season. Kalob Runyon made the first double start of his collegiate career on Sunday at 197 pounds with a 9-2 victory over Brian Finnerty. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa product scored a pair of takedowns in the first period to earn his 9th win of his freshman campaign. #14 UNI 20, RV WEST VIRGINIA 12 RESULTS (NCAA/ (Intermat / FloWrestling Ranking) 125| (4/9) Killian Cardinale (WVU) Dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 11-7 133| #11 (11/18) Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) Dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 8-4 141| #7 (10/9) Cael Happel (UNI) Maj. Dec. #28 (NR/HM) Jordan Titus (WVU), 13-4 149| #11 (14/13) Colin Realbuto (UNI) Dec. #25 (25/21) Sam Hillegas (WVU), 10-7 157| Caleb Dowling (WVU) Dec. #20 (20/19) Derek Holschlag (UNI), 3-1 SV-1 165| #8 (10/11) Peyton Hall (WVU) Dec. #12 (23/13) Austin Yant (UNI), 5-2 174| (13/12) Lance Runyon (UNI) Dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 8-1 184| #1 (2/2) Parker Keckeisen (UNI) Maj. Dec. #25 (32/HM) Anthony Carman (WVU), 14-4 197| Kalob Runyon (UNI) Dec. Brian Finnerty (WVU), 9-2 285| (25/19) Michael Wolfgram (WVU) Dec. #11 (12/15) Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 7-4 NEXT ONE The Panthers return to the McLeod Center for their final Friday night home game as hosts of No. 3 Iowa State on senior night. The competition kicks off at 7pm CT with live results available on Job wrestling and live video on FloWrestling.

