No. 10/9 Men’s Basketball Preview: Ranked No. 8/8 Kansas





Game 24: #10/9 Texas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) at #8/8 Kansas (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) Monday, February 6, 2023 – 8 p.m. Central Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) – Lawrence, Kansas GameDay fast facts TELEVISION: The match will be broadcast nationally by ESPN . Jon Sciambi (pxp), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter) call the action. RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the national network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. account Texas Sports. com for a list of affiliates that carry the game. Westwood One Radio will also broadcast nationwide, with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Tony Delk (analyst) on the phone. SERIES: Kansas leads, 36-12. Last meeting: Kansas 70-63 ot (March 5, 2022; Lawrence). Notables IMPRESSIVE START: UT’s 19-4 record is the best 23-game start since the 2010-11 season (20-3). The 8-2 record in Big 12 play marks the best 10-game start in league action since the 2010-11 season (10-0). Texas is 8-4 in Quad 1 games this year. ANOTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT COMEBACK: The Longhorns recorded their third double-digit comeback win in Big 12 play this year in Saturday’s victory over No. 7/6 K-State. Texas made up an 18-point deficit against No. 17/17 TCU (January 11) and a 12-point gap against Texas Tech (January 14). The Longhorns trailed K-State (36-22) by a whopping 14 points on Saturday with 30 seconds left in the first half. COOKING WITH RICE: graduate G Sir’Jabari rice averages 18.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg while making 15 of 29 (.517) field goals, including 9 of 18 (.500) from three-point range and 17 of 21 (.810) free throws over the last three matches. He posted his first double-double (14 points, season-high 10 boards) as Longhorn at No. 7/6 K-State on Saturday.

