Huskies beat No. 2 Stanford in thrilling win





Next game: at Utah 2/10/2023 | 6:00 PM Pac-12 Washington 1090 KPTR-AM Feb. 10 (Fri) / 6pm bee Utah History SEATTLE It was a thrilling day at Montlake as the Washington women’s basketball team (13-9, 5-7) defeated No. 2 Stanford (22-3, 10-2) 72-67 on Sunday afternoon. In front of more than 4,300 boisterous fans, the Huskies put on a show in the exciting Alaska Airlines Arena. It was the biggest attendance of the season as Washington handed Stanford its second loss in conference play, and only third of the season. “Our fans have been incredible,” head coach said Tina Langley said. “I can’t thank them enough. They just keep showing up and being so incredible to these young women, and we are beyond grateful.” It was a total team effort at both ends of the field, as three Huskies scored in double figures, UW recorded 18 assists, and Washington defeated Stanford 34-24, forcing 16 turnovers. “I just think this is a very selfless team,” said Langley. “I like the way we play together and share the basketball. Really proud of our assists tonight. I think you can see how we come together and learn from each other. It’s fun to watch them play.” freshman Ella Ladin led all scorers with 21 points off the bench, her new career high, while also posting a career high with three steals. Day Daniels (15 points) and Hayley van Dyke (14 points) were the other two Huskies in double digits. Van Dyke recorded her first double-double of the season and eighth of her career, also with 10 rebounds. Daniels added another 7 rebounds. The Huskies were on fire in the second quarter, dropping 30 points in the quarter on 75% shooting (and 100% on three). Washington went on a 10-0 run to take the lead going into halftime, capped off by a Daniels bucket at the buzzer. The win is one for the record books. It marked the first time since the 2015–16 season that the Huskies defeated Stanford, and the first time since the 2013–14 season that UW defeated the Cardinal during the regular season. The last time UW defeated a ranked opponent was vs. No. 8 UCLA on February 23, 2020. The last time UW defeated a Top-5 ranked opponent was at No. 5 Maryland on March 21, 2016. “It’s always fun to coach these young women,” Langley said. “Just very proud of who they are and the effort they put in every day.” Next, Washington travels to the mountain schools for the Huskies, first on Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m. PT at Utah No. 7 in Salt Lake City, before heading to Colorado for a game on Sunday.

