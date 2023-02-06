Jager, Laukli, McCabe and Palmer-Leger Cap U23 World Championships





WHISTLER, British Columbia Utah Luke Hunters , Sophia Lakli , New McCabe And Sydney Palmer Army represented the United States last week at the FIS Nordic U23 World Championships, hosted at Whistler Olympic Park. Both the U23 and Junior World Championships, held at the same time, welcome the best skiers in the world for competition. Perhaps the highlight of the week was the women’s 10K freestyle race on Friday, when Laukli, McCabe and Palmer-Leger were among the American contingents. All three finished in the top nine, a phenomenally rare achievement not only for the US, but for all three athletes coming from the same NCAA team competing against the best U23 athletes worldwide. Laukli led the Utah trio (and the United States) in the 10K race with a fifth-place finish, followed by McCabe in seventh and Palmer-Leger in ninth. A full overview of the U23 results follows for Jager, Laukli, McCabe and Palmer-Leger. Luke Hunters Date Event Result January 29 Men’s classic sprints 12e January 31st Men’s 20K Classic 33ed Sophia Laukli Date Event Result February 3 Women’s 10 km freestyle 5th February 4 4x5K Relay (Third Stage) 7e New McCabe Date Event Result January 29 Women’s Classic Sprints 23ed January 31st Women’s 20K Classic 14e February 3 Women’s 10 km freestyle 7e Sydney Palmer Army Date Event Result January 29 Women’s Classic Sprints 30e January 31st Women’s 20km Classic 8e February 3 Women’s 10 km freestyle 9e February 4 4x5K Relay (first leg) 7e RMISA announces schedule updates The RMISA finalized changes to the 2023 schedule on Saturday night, coming from the alpine half of the Montana State Invitational, which had been shortened due to circumstances. The MSU Invitational now counts as a Scandinavia-only encounter, effectively making Utah the winner of the encounter. The Utes scored 396 points in the Nordic League, trailing Alaska Anchorage by 120 points.

The only women’s giant slalom run that took place at MSU (Jan. 31) now counts as an additional NCAA qualifier, but not part of a competition. Utah Kay Norbye was the winner of that GS run.

was the winner of that GS run. A men’s giant slalom race has been added for Wednesday, February 8 at Eldora Mountain Resort as an additional NCAA qualifier.

If possible, an attempt will be made later in the season to make up one more giant slalom race for both men and women. Both the Colorado Invitational and Denver Invitational are not affected by the schedule updates. Nordic races have been completed for the CU Invitational, and alpine teams will finish the competition on February 9-10 with giant slalom races in Eldora. Nordic races at the Denver Invitational are scheduled for Friday, February 10 (5K Freestyle) and Saturday, February 11 (10K Classic), while back-to-back slalom days will take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 11-12. The Nordic half takes place at Maloit Park in Minturn, Colorado, and the alpine competitions are held in Dillon, Colorado, at Loveland Ski Area. Follow the Utah Ski Team on social media @utahskiteam.

