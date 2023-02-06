Spartans sweep Doubleheader at home

Next game: Marquette 2/12/2023 | 11 hours February 12 (Sun) / 11am Marquette

EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State women’s tennis earned its first home wins by beating Miami (OH) and Bowling Green 4-3 and 7-0 respectively at MSU Indoor Tennis Facility Sunday.

“It’s hard in tennis because it’s really individual, but this was definitely a team win,” said the head coach kim bruno . “Everyone participated and that’s what we need. We need to find depth in our bench, so today was a great opportunity for the whole team to step up. It’s not easy to win and I’m very proud of them.”

The Spartans go 3-2 (0-0 B1G) after starting the weekend with a heavy 4-2 loss to Liberty in East Lansing on Friday. Miami goes to 3-6 (0-0 MAC) while Bowling Green drops to 1-5 (0-0 MAC) this season.

To start the day, the Spartans found themselves in a hole early on as the Redhawks took the double with a hard-fought win at the No. 2 slot after both teams shared double wins. At number 3 doubles, the Spartans fought hard Issey Purser And Dagmar Zdrubecka Nishitha Saravanan and Jutte Van Hansewyck from Miami, 6-0. The Spartans made it interesting at No. 1 with junior Ayshe can and sophomores Lisa Vehvilainen with five wins in a row en route to a 6-2 routing of Miami’s Catherine Denysiewicz-Slowek and Laura Rico. Spartans Nicole Konard And Mary Lambert fought back at No. 2 doubles but couldn’t pull off the win, falling 6-4 to the Redhawks pair of Emilia Valentinsson and Sara Zalukar to give Miami an early 1-0 lead.

In singles, the Spartans came back roaring to grab two quick runs in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. freshman Juliette Nask earned her first singles win of the season at No. 4 in singles, breaking serve to earn a straight set win over Miami’s Valentinsson, 6–3, 6–1. At No. 5 singles, a double fault by Miami’s Van Hansewyck gave Conard her first win of the weekend.

The Redhawks would reclaim the lead with consecutive No. 3 and No. 6 singles wins. Miami’s Saravanan and Zalukar took victories over Spartan freshmen Lambert and Issey Purser respectively, giving the Redhawks a 3–2 lead with two games remaining.

In a protracted match at No. 1 in singles, Vehvilainen picked up her second win of the weekend, giving Miami’s Laura Rico a break point en route to a straight set victory, setting up a double clinch scenario at No. 2 in singles. . After dropping her second set against Denysiewicz-Slowek, Can took her first win of the spring in a three-set thriller, winning the third-set tiebreak 7–4 to clinch the Green and White match .

MSU looked to build momentum in the afternoon, this time taking the double with a clinical win over No. 1. The Spartans rolled out two new doubles pairings with the senior duo of Tia Mukherjee And Monica Karub giving the Spartans an early advantage and beating BGSU’s Letica Fonseca and Diana Ivanikhina 6-2 in third place. The Falcon’s would backtrack with Lucy Furness and Hannah Neuman taking down the Spartan sophomore duo Charlotte Gisclon and freshmen Makenna Martinez , 6-3. The Spartans would take the double point with Can and Vehvilainen taking their third doubles win of the weekend, beating BGSU’s Eloise Saraty and Maru Poppe on a double fault, 6-4.

In singles, the Spartans continued to dominate, taking all six points against the Falcons. Spartans Tia Mukherjee , who currently ranks No. 117 in the ITA rankings, and Nask took identical 6-2, 6-0 decisions in No. 6 and No. 4 singles, with wins over BGSU’s Ivanikhina and Hannah Neuman leading the Spartans to within one point pushed point of a clinch. Mukherjee’s win was her first of the spring, while Nask took her second win of the day, going 2-1 over the triple weekend.

The Spartans would win the match at slot No. 5 as Gisclon followed up her doubles loss with a straight set win over BGSU’s Poppe, 6–1, 6–0. The Spartans continued to dominate in singles and Vehvilainen earned her second win of the day over No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 6-1 result over Saraty. Vehvilainen went undefeated for the weekend with three consecutive wins in a row.

The Spartans would earn victory over the Falcons with a grueling No. 2 singles win as Lambert picked up her first win since January 15, defeating BGSU’s Furness in a third-set super-tiebreak, 11–9.

Next, on Sunday, February 12, the Spartans will host Marquette University at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility.

RESULTS Miami (OH)

Single people

1. Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) def. Laura Rico (MIA) 6-3, 6-2

2. Ayshe can (MSU) def. Cat. Denysiewicz (MIA) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Nishitha Saravanan (MIA) defeats. Mary Lambert (MSU) 7-5, 6-4

4. Juliette Nask (MSU) def. Emilia Valentinsson (MIA) 6-3, 6-1

5. Nicole Konard (MSU) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MIA) 6-4, 6-2

6. Sara Zalukar (MIA) defeats. Issey Purser (MSU) 6-4, 6-4

Order of finish: 4,5,6,3,1, 2

Doubles

1. Ayshe can / Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) def. Cat. Denysiewicz/Laura Rico (MIA) 6-2

2. Emilia Valentinsson/Sara Zalukar (MIA) defeated. Nicole Konard / Mary Lambert (MSU) 6-4

3. Nishitha Saravanan/Jutte Van Hansewyck (MIA) defeated. Issey Purser / Dagmar Zdrubecka (MSU) 6-0

Order of Finish: 3,1,2

RESULTS Bowling alley

Single people

1. Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) def. Eloise Saraty (BGSU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Mary Lambert (MSU) def. Lucy Furness (BGSU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9)

3. Nicole Konard (MSU) def. Maru Poppe (BGSU) 6-3, 6-2

4. Juliette Nask (MSU) def. Hannah Neuman (BGSU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Charlotte Gisclon (MSU) def. Letica Fonseca (BGSU) 6-1, 6-0

6. #117 Tia Mukherjee (MSU) def. Diana Ivanikhina (BGSU) 6-2, 6-0

Order of Finish: 6,4,5,1,3,2

Doubles

1. Lisa Vehvilainen / Ayshe can (MSU) def. Eloise Saraty/Maru Poppe (BGSU) 6-4

2. Lucy Furness/Hannah Neuman (BGSU) defeated. Charlotte Gisclon / Makenna Martinez (MSU) 6-3

3. Tia Mukherjee / Monica Karub (MSU) final. Letica Fonseca/Diana Ivanikhina (BGSU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3,2,1