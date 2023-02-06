Caffey records second top-10 win, No. 24 Spartans drop Narrow Contest to No. 21 Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. Twenty-first ranked 197-pounder Cameron Cafey earned its second top-10 individual win of the season, but the No. 24 Michigan State wrestling team fell behind the Illinois Fighting Illini, 17-16, at Jenison Field House by a one-point margin on Sunday afternoon.

Caffey’s thrilling 197-pound win over No. 10 Zac Braunagel marked his second-highest win of the 2022-23 season and ranks among the best in his storied collegiate career. The Carbondale, Illinois native was credited with a pair of takedowns less than 10 seconds apart late in the final period, with the latter proving to be the match clincher in his eventual 6-4 decision. Caffey improved to 16-3 overall this year with an 11-3 in dual action.

Elsewhere in the lineup, junior Caleb Fish secured a bonus point victory for the 165-pound Green & White by way of a 12-4 key decision over No. 20 Danny Bruanagel. The Eaton Rapids, Michigan native maintains the team lead in overall wins with a 22-6 overall record, including a 9-4 ledger in doubles competition. Junior 157-pounder Solder chases continued his dominance against B1G foes as well, rising to 7-0 in the country’s premier wrestling conference after knocking down Anthony Frederico in a 2-0 decision.

Spartan graduate benny gomez started the game and made his Big Ten dual match debut with 125 pounds against Maximo Renteria of Illinois. After a scoreless first period with a Gomez block, the Fighting Illini managed to strike first after a reversal in the second. Gomez made a breakaway after surrendering over a minute of driving time, but Renteria scored the match-sealing takedown with less than 30 seconds left to complete the 5-1 Illinois decision. The first nationally ranked game of the afternoon at 133 saw 10th seed Lucas Byrd take an 8-1 decision over No. 18 Rayvon Foley . Byrd posted a takedown deep in the first period, registering a two-point near-fall just before the first frame ended. The Illinois star built an extensive driving time advantage en route to an 8-1 decision that extended Fighting Illini’s lead to six.

Next one, Peyton Oman took the mat for the Green & White against Jake Harrier at 149 pounds. The Spartan junior made up for the first takedown and followed it up with an aggressive matte return. Harrier managed to escape and used a late takedown to take a 3-2 lead after the first period. Fighting Illini’s Redshirt freshman extended his lead to 6-3 after the second, and despite a frantic rush from Omania late in the final stanza, Illinois won the game 8-4.

The Spartans called on junior and 12th-ranked 157-pounder Saldate to put points on the board, and for the seventh time in seven Big Ten double chances, he answered the call. After a scoreless first five minutes, Saldate chose bottom to start the final frame. The Gilroy, California native came off the mat quickly and gained control of Anthony Frederico for a reversal on the other side of the mat, sealing the final 2-0 decision.

MSU’s 27th-ranked 165-pounder, Fish, got his second ranked win of the season in bonus points fashion in the ensuing game, with a 12-4 major over No. 20 Braunagel. After the Illini recorded a takedown, Fish got one point back on a breakaway just 14 seconds later. Trailing 2-1 after the first, Fish bottomed to start the next period and tied the game with a quick breakaway. He followed that up with a shot on two legs for a takedown moments later. Fish managed to turn Bruanagel around and register a foursome to take an 8-2 lead after two counts. Although Bruanagel chose neutral and scored a takedown to start third, Fish got away and added two more points of his own in the waning seconds to gain four more team points for the Spartans after the drive time point was assessed.

Illinois recorded its lone win of the second half with 174 pounds, with No. 12 Edmond Ruth beating the Spartan freshman Caesar Garza with a 13-7 result. With the Fighting Illini leading the way by a score of 17-7 in the dual, No. 14 Layne Malczewski took on No. 24 Dylan Connell at 184 pounds. Leading 1-0 going into the final two minutes, Malczewski stayed strong on top, driving out Connell for the 2-0 decision on 184. All eyes then turned to the big matchup on 197 between No. 21 Caffey and no. 10 Bruanagel.

The fight started midway through the opening period with a takedown by Illini, but Caffey was able to get to his feet to register the breakaway after surrendering 37 seconds of driving time. Caffey started bottom in the second period, got back to his feet and tied the fight at 2 apiece with a breakaway. Bruanagel started bottom in the third inning and fired just six seconds into the frame, giving him a 3–2 lead in the game’s waning moments. With just 16 seconds remaining, Caffey scored on a single leg shot to the left side of the mat, but set up a breakaway from Bruanagel at 10 seconds. In an instant, Caffey turned the tide on Braunagel for his second takedown in less than 10 seconds, ultimately leading to a spectacular 6-4 decision for the top-10 nationally ranked victory. In the last battle of the night, Ryan Wasbinder held on for the gritty 1-0 decision over Matt Wroblewski, but the Illini went on to win with the 17-16 win in the doubles competition.

In a loss, Michigan State drops to 9-6 overall with a 1-6 ledger against Big Ten Conference opponents in double action. All six Spartan losses came against opponents nationally ranked in the top 25 of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Illinois improves to 6-6 overall and closes out their 2022-23 Big Ten slate with a 4-4 record against league foes.

During intermission Sunday’s games, Michigan State Athletics and the Spartan wrestling program celebrated National Girls’ and Women’s Day in Sports by welcoming the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls’ wrestling winners of last year’s inaugural championships. More than 50 student-athletes were welcomed to Jenison Field House for the special occasion. MSU’s game against Illinois was one of four Spartan Athletics events dedicated to the celebration of NGWSD, featuring wrestling in addition to gymnastics, women’s basketball and women’s tennis.

No. 24 Michigan State wrestling gears up for its final home duel of the 2022-23 campaign as the Spartans host the Indiana Hoosiers in a 6:30 p.m. game on Friday, February 10 at Jenison Field House. MSU’s senior day dual will be streamed live on B1G+.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I tell him ( Cameron Cafey ): He can sometimes be the best wrestler in the country in his weight class. He has to learn to open up and compete, and that’s what you saw in those last 30 seconds. When you see that out of Cam Caffey, no one can mess with him, he’s that good. And that’s what we keep trying to pull out of him. I don’t know what happened to him in the last 30 seconds, but something clicked. That he picks up two takedowns in, I don’t know, 10 to 12 seconds? That’s pretty impressive. That’s what we see all the time in the wrestling room. So we just hope he puts it together here as we approach the end of the year and the postseason.”

#24 Michigan State 16, #21 Illinois 17

Jenison Field House East Lansing, Mich.

125| Maximo Renteria (ILL) Dec. benny gomez (MSU) 5-1 | SICK 3-0

133| #10 Lucas Byrd (ILL) Dec. #18 Rayvon Foley (MSU) 8-1 | SICK 6-0

141| #16 Danny Pucino (ILL) tech. falling over Blake Noonan (M.S.U.) 8-23 | SICK 11-0

149| Jake Harrier (ILL) Dec. Peyton Oman (MSU) 8-4 | SICK 14-0

157| #12 Solder chases (MSU) Dec. Anthony Frederico (ILL) 2-0 | SICK 14-3

165| #27 Caleb Fish (MSU) Major Dec. #20 Danny Braunagel (ILL) 12-4 | SICK 14-7

174| #12 Edmond Ruth (ILL) Dec. Caesar Garza (MSU) 13-7 | SICK 17-7

184| #14 Layne Malczewski (MSU) Dec. #24 Dylan Connell (ILL) 2-0 | SICK 17-10

197| #21 Cameron Cafey (MSU) Dec. #10 Zac Braunagel (ILL) 6-4 | SICK 17-13

285| Ryan Wasbinder (MSU) Dec. Matt Wroblewski (ILL) 1-0 | IBL wins 17-16

Participation: 450

