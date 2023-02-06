No. 16 Blue Devils Take No. 9 Notre Dame, 57-52





Next game: at Boston College 2/9/2023 | 19:00 ACCNX February 09 (Thu) / 7pm bee Boston college DURHAM The No. 16 Duke women’s basketball team seized complete control of the top spot in the ACC and picked up its first all-time series road victory Sunday afternoon against Notre Dame as the Blue Devils defeated the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish, 57-52, for a noisy , sold out Purcell Pavilion crowd. Senior Celestia Taylor put the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 ACC) going in all three major offensive categories and finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Duke also received strong contributions from classmate Elizabeth Balogun (nine points, seven rebounds), Shayean Day-Wilson (nine points, two rebounds), redshirt junior Jordan Oliver (eight points, four rebounds) and graduate student Taya Corosdale (eight points, two assists). Duke won the rebound battle (37-33) against Notre Dame, the ACC’s second best rebounding team, and held the Fighting Irish nine rebounds below their season average of 44.8. The Blue Devils also defeated the home team 26-22 in the paint and had a plus-17 margin (21-4) in bench points. Notre Dame (18-4, 9-3 ACC) was led by Maddy Westbeld’s 15 points and seven rebounds. HOW IT HAPPENED: The first quarter was a hotly contested back-and-forth affair with three ties and five lead changes during the first 10 minutes of action.

Duke and Notre Dame traded buckets to open the game before the Blue Devils took a 10–7 lead on consecutive midrange jumpers from Oliver and Taylor.

Oliver retook the lead for the Blue Devils on a layup to give the visitors some lead with just under two minutes left in the period, but the Fighting Irish finished with a 6-0 run and had a lead of 16-12 at the end of a.

Day-Wilson opened the second period with a painted basket and a mid-range pull-up to tie the score. Soon after, Corosdale added three points the old-fashioned way to put Duke in front, 19-18, at 6:51.

Later in the period, Mia Heather put in a few buckets and Balogun conceded a pull-up jumper, but it was the home side who had a six-point margin (31-25) at halftime.

put in a few buckets and Balogun conceded a pull-up jumper, but it was the home side who had a six-point margin (31-25) at halftime. Duke got off to a fast start in the second half as the Blue Devils scored 10 of the quarter’s first 13 points to come within one point, 36–35, at 6:12 of the third. The sprint got underway with a driving lay-up from Taylor, followed by back-to-back trifectas from Balogun and Taylor before Day-Wilson capped it off with a perfect trip on the charity stripe.

Notre Dame pushed the lead to five at 4:56, then again with 3:52 left on two Westbeld field goals, but like all afternoon, Duke had an answer.

Taylor drained her second three of the game, Heide added a split trip to the line and then Taylor found Corosdale blasting down the middle of the field for a wide-open transition layup to give the Blue Devils the first lead of the game. give, 43-42 . It was Duke’s first advantage since the 1:41 in the first quarter.

Westbeld added another basket to put Notre Dame back by one lead, but this would be the last time the home team would lead.

Oliver cleared a difficult turnaround jay just above the right block and Corosdale collected a trifecta from the right corner to put the Blue Devils up to four, 48-44 with 47 seconds left in the third.

The offense was minimal in the last quarter, but Duke made enough plays to clinch the win.

Kennedy Brown joined the scoring side and opened the fourth quarter with a left layup after trapping her defender in the circle.

joined the scoring side and opened the fourth quarter with a left layup after trapping her defender in the circle. A jumper from Olivia Miles brought the home team within one minute, but a free throw from Day-Wilson and a jumper from Balogun gave the Blue Devils a 53–49 lead with 3:57 remaining.

Miles hit a pull-up three soon after to cut Duke’s lead to one, but Notre Dame got no closer.

Oliver picked up a loose ball in the paint to put the visitors ahead three times, 55-52, via a finger roll with 2:44 left in regulation.

The Blue Devils followed with three stops on the stretch before sealing victory over Balogun’s perfect trip at the free throw line. GAME NOTES With the win, Duke improves to 20-3 overall, 10-2 in ACC play and 8-2 on road.

The win also gives the Blue Devils sole possession of first place in the ACC and moves the team just one win away from 1,000 program wins.

Duke records his second win over a top-10 team this season, improving to 3-3 against the top 25.

The Blue Devils held Notre Dame to just six points in the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish’s lowest score in any quarter this season.

Duke held Notre Dame to 52 points, which is 26.1 below the season average (78.1), as well as the second-lowest total in a game this season.

Duke records his first road win of the all-time series against Notre Dame and has now won the last three matchups against the Fighting Irish.

Celestia Taylor reached double digits for the 16th time this season as she finished the game with 14 points, 10 of them in the third quarter, along with 8 rebounds and five assists.

It is Taylor's third game this season with at least 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Elizabeth Balogun (7), Kennedy Brown (7) and Taylor (8) combined for 22 of Duke's 37 team rebounds.

(7), (7) and Taylor (8) combined for 22 of Duke’s 37 team rebounds. Taya Corosdale And Jordan Oliver combined for 16 of Duke’s 21 points off the bench.

And combined for 16 of Duke’s 21 points off the bench. Duke won the battle on the boards and finished the game with a plus-four margin on the glass, 37-33, over the Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 26-22 in the paint and were plus-17 (21-4) off the bench. NEXT ONE: Duke ends his two-game swing on February 9 as the Blue Devils head to Boston at 7 p.m. on ACCNX for a matchup with Boston College. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

