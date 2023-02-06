No. 4 Bears fall to No. 1 Stanford





Cal ends 2-1 at Stanford Invitational

STANFORD The No. 4 Cal women’s water polo team jumped to an early 2-0 lead over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday and hung on close into the third quarter, but couldn’t get over the bump in a 14-8 loss to close out the Stanford Invitational. Junior Mary Dempsey let the Bears (7-2) start with a goal a few minutes later and scored on a great cross from the goalkeeper Isabel Williams . Dempsey finished with a team-high three assists, while Williams made six saves and a steal. On the next possession, junior Maddie DeMattia pulled off Cal’s first power play of the day. After a shot rolled off the post back toward the middle of the pool, the Bears got a second chance as a junior Reagan Whitney scooped it up and fired it to double their early advantage. Soon after, Williams made an incredible stop for one of her four saves in the first quarter, stopping a Stanford 6-for-5 with her right arm as her momentum carried her to the left. The Cardinal (6-0) finally finished the quarter with two goals to make it 2-2, before scoring two more to open the second. The Bears fought back and equalized with a pair of goals in quick succession. A patient build-up led to DeMattia finding space in the center. She got up high to take a pass from Dempsey and led a quick touch with pace to the back of the net at 3:30 of the second. Not even a minute later, Cecil Turner fed it in Janna Tauscher who closed off her defender and snuck a slick back shot just past goalkeeper Maya Avital to make it 4-4. The Cardinal regained the lead before halftime and went up by two goals on a penalty early in the third inning. sophomore Rosanne Voorvelt then became the first player from either side to convert a power play by taking an assist from Turner and using it from the outside to bring Cal back within goal at 6–5. Stanford went on a run from there and pulled away with a strong final stretch of the third. Turner, freshman Millie Quin and senior Shea Salvino all added fourth-quarter goals for the Bears in their best-scoring period of the day. This Saturday, the Bears continue non-conference play in the Aggie Invite against California Baptist and No. 12 UC Davis. No. 1 Stanford, No. 4 Cal

Stan 2 3 7 2 – 14

Cal 2 2 1 3 – 8

Stanford Goals: Jenna Flynn 4, Christina Hicks 2, Jewel Roemer 2, Skyler Jones 2, Ryann Neushul 2, Katie Lyons, Sophie Wallace

Cal Goals: Mary Dempsey , Cecil Turner , Maddie DeMattia , Shea Salvino , Rosanne Voorvelt , Janna Tauscher , Millie Quin , Reagan Whitney

Stanford saves: Maya Avital 10

Cal saves: Isabel Williams 6

