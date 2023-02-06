Third quarter run not enough for K-State on Sunday

Next game: Oklahoma 2/12/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPNU K-State sports network February 12 (Sun) / 1 p.m Oklahoma History

LUBBOCK, Texas A career and record achievement of Serena Sundel and a third quarter rally weren’t enough for K-State, as Texas Tech held on for a 78-68 win on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

K-State (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) had three players in double digits for the 20th time this season. The Wildcat charge was led by sophomores Serena Sundel , who registered a career-high 27 points. Among Sundell’s 27 points was a career best 16-of-18 effort from the free throw line. Her 16 free throws made are the second most free throws in a game in K-State history, behind Angie Bonner’s record of 17 against Georgia on January 6, 1983.

Sundell’s free throw performance set a number of school records, including: most free throws made in a conference game in school history, most free throws made in half (15 in second half), tied school record for free throw attempts in half (16 in the second half) and set the school record for free throws in any quarter and in a third quarter (9).

Sundell also added five rebounds, four assists and four steals on her final line.

At Sundell, senior guards joined in the double digits Gabby Gregory with 16 points and sophomore guard Brylee Glenn with 12 points.

Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6) put four in double figures and was led by Bre’Amber Scott with 18 points, 17 of them in the second half. Jasmine Shavers added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Bryn Gerlich and Bailey Maupin each added 16.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– With Texas Tech leading 38-28 at halftime, K-State cut the deficit to six, 40-34, after Sarah Shematsi presented to Emily Evert for a layup with 8:10 to play in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders answered with an 8-0 run over the space of 90 seconds to extend the lead to 48-34 with 6:27 to play and force a Wildcat timeout.

– The Wildcats used a 12-1 run to get inside three, 49-46, with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Sundell racked up 10 of 12 points during the rally, including six consecutive free throws.

– K-State would be held without a field goal made for the final 4:31 of the third quarter, but two more free throws by Sundell with less than a second to play brought the Wildcats within seven, 58-51, going into the fourth in quarter. Sundell scored 13 points in the third quarter.

– A Gregory 3-pointer in transition brought the Wildcats within five, 61-56, with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run pushed the Lady Raiders back to a 14-point lead, 70-56 , with 5:54 left.

– With Texas Tech leading 77-60 with 2:14 left, the Wildcats went on a late 8-1 run for the final margin.

– K-State finished the day with 43.2 percent (19 of 44) from the field, including only 20.0 percent (4 of 20) from outside the arc. The Wildcats increased their scoring total with a 26-for-29 (.897) effort from the free throw line.

– Texas Tech shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) from the floor and shot 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from 3-point range.

– The Lady Raiders had a 25-17 lead in points of turnovers in which the Wildcats had 18.

QUICK FACTS

– K-State leads the series with Texas Tech, 28-17. The Wildcats have won 15 of their last 20 games against the Lady Raiders.

– The Wildcats are 12-9 all-time against the Lady Raiders in games played in Lubbock.

– Kansas State has a 227-194 record in the month of February, including a 30-35 record in the Jeff Mittie era.

TEAM NOTES

– The first five of Sunday were Sarah Shematsi , Jaylyn Glenn , Serena Sundel , Brylee Glenn And Gabby Gregory . This was the 11th time this group started a game together this season (5-6).

– The Wildcats trailed 38-28 at halftime. This marked the 13th time this season that K-State fell behind on the scoreboard after the first 20 minutes.

– The Wildcats scored 20 or more points in the third quarter for the third game in a row. This season, K-State owns 34 quarters with 20 or more runs scored.

– K-State saw three or more players in the double digits for points for the 20th time this season.

– K-State’s 89.7 percent effort from the foul line on Sunday marked the 11th time this season that K-State shot 80.0 percent or better from the charity line.

– The Wildcats’ 44 field goal attempts were a season low.

PLAYER NOTES

– Sundell achieved double-digit points in points for the 16th time this season and 35th time in her career.

– Sundell scored 20 or more points for the third time this season and the seventh time in her career.

– Sundell scored five rebounds, her 14th game this season and the 21st of her career.

– Gregory tallied her 61st career game in double digits for points and her 20th with K-State. She has scored in double digits in six games in a row.

– Gregory ended the day with two three-pointers. This was her 17th game this season and the 45th of her career with two or more connections from a 3-point range.

– Brylee Glenn scored in double figures for the 12th time this season and the 22nd time in her career.

– Jaylyn Glenn scored six rebounds on Sunday, her 14th game this season with five or more rebounds and the 24th of her career. Glenn has five or more rebounds in all 11 Big 12 games this season.

– Shematsi scored six rebounds on Sunday as the team leader, her seventh game this season with five or more rebounds and ninth in her career. Shematsi led the Wildcats in rebounding five times this season.

FROM THE HEAD COACH

K State head coach Jeff Mittie

About Texas Tech’s offensive success

“Just pass it to the open player. I mean if they found the open player we were slow against her. Gerlich came in good, you know she’s coming from a game where she was four out of six out of three. So we were terribly slow to that rotation to her.”

On K-State’s defensive approach to Bre’Amber Scott

“She schooled us in Manhattan. We didn’t want to get her to the free-throw line. We did well in the first half, not so much in the second half. But you know, Gerlich is definitely hurting us. I thought the player in the second half Maupin was in the part where we hit the back, Maupin seemed to make every move, so credit to them and credit to her.

On defense

“If you ask me if I’m happy with our defense, no, I’m not happy with our defense. I’m not happy with our rotations. I’m not happy with those things now. I want to take something away for Texas Tech. They do some good things so give them credit for capitalizing on what i thought we were slowly rotating if they don’t make the right game they don’t burn you so credit to them for making the right game .”

