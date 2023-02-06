Doubleheader Dub for Water Polo Featured by Upset Over No. 6Michigan





Next game: at California 3/4/2023 | 2:00 March 04 (Sat) / 2:00 PM bee California History PALO ALTO, California No. 10 Sun Devil Water Polo (5-3) won both games in Sunday’s doubleheader, highlighted by the rematch and 7-6 win against No. 6 Michigan (5-5). This time, the Sun Devils were led by by Juliette Dalluin hat-trick that sparked the first uproar in the Petra Pardi era. ASU also defeated the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation foe No. 17 SJSU, 9-7, to improve to 5-3 on the season. “I’m very proud of the team for the way they bounced back from a tough game against Cal to upset this,” Pardi commented after upsetting No. 6 Michigan. “We knew it was going to be a head-to-head game and we stayed together until the final whistle.” GAME ONE – ASU 7, Michigan 6:

Although Michigan came out swinging and scored the first three goals in the quarter, the Sun Devils matched that tally, scoring three consecutive goals in the bottom half of the quarter to tie it after one. Two of Dhalluin’s three goals came in the first quarter. After allowing three goals in the first frame, ASU held the Wolverines to three goals in the last three quarters, with only one goal per quarter. During this time, the Sun Devils managed to score two goals in the second quarter, which ended up being the difference in the game. The strong defense was led by Itzahiana Baca in the cage, who recorded a season-high 12 saves and two steals to keep Michigan on their second-lowest goalscoring record this season. A trio of Sun Devils had 3+ steals: Laura Kiss , Juliette Dalluin And Luca Petovary who led the Sun Devils with four. GAME TWO – ASU 9, SJSU 7:

ASU was first on the board with Alba Olive Martí’s goal, but SJSU soon matched a 6-on-5 goal of their own. Dhalluin got her first of the game midway through the first inning, but a penalty kick tied the game at two. A goalless second quarter held it at 2-2, as Baca stopped the Spartans’ second penalty kick of the day as their defense kept ASU off the board. Dhalluin was called for her second penalty of the game, and this time SJSU converted their shot for an early 3-2 lead in the third. Olive Martí’s second goal of the match secured a draw. With only a minute left in the quarter, SJSU scored again to cut it to within one goal, but another 6-on-5 Sun Devil offense put ASU ahead by two again. SJSU scored back-to-back goals early in the fourth quarter to tie the score, but an ASU timeout accounted for the first goal of the day for Sophie Shorter Robinson after scoring four goals against No. 2 Stanford yesterday. Her second goal of the frame provided some assurance and allowed ASU to hold on for the win. NEXT ONE: The Sun Devils will have a few weeks to rest and recuperate before traveling back to California to participate in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational tournament at the University of California, Irvine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/2/5/womens-water-polo-double-header-dub-for-water-polo-highlighted-by-upset-over-no-6-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos