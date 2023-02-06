Sports
Tennis tigers remain undefeated at home
AUBURN, Ala. Auburn remained undefeated in men’s tennis at home on Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center with a 5-2 win over Georgia Tech and a 6-1 win over the College of Charleston.
“I saw a whole team ready to fight today,” coach said Bobby Reynolds said. “After some tough games last weekend, to come back and play Georgia Tech outside of our first outdoor game, our guys showed up really well. That’s what I told them – we’re going to have to keep showing up as a unit and to at the end of the day we have to get four points somewhere, right?
“It doesn’t matter from week to week who gets the points and who shines. I thought everyone came today and was ready to go. You felt it in the guys who were on the field and the guys who were there.” out of court.”
Against Georgia Tech, the doubles game came down to a back-and-forth game in the No. 2 spot. Maroon John Galka And Billy Blaydes came from behind to tie the score at 3-3, 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6; the Tiger duo took the lead in the tiebreaker and took a 6-3 lead before winning the tiebreaker 7-5 to give Auburn the team’s double.
Tyler Stice And Alejandro Moreno recorded their third win of the spring season with a 6-1 victory in No. 3 doubles over GT’s Brandon McKinney and Robert Bauer.
In singles, Auburn captured the first set in four of six matches. Tiger freshman Billy Blaydes was the first to score a team point with a 6-1, 6-3 win at lane six over Robert Bauer, and John Galka came through on court four with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Rohan Sachdev to put Auburn ahead 3-1. That was Galka’s 40e winning career singles at Auburn.
Raul Dubai clinched the team win for the Tigers with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Elias Shokiv at court five, and freshman Alejandro Morenotrailing 7-2 after a third set tiebreak against GT’s Keshav Chopra, never lost focus, winning seven straight points to take a 9-7 lead and eventually an 11-9 lead winning 7-5 , 3-6, 1-0.
In the nightcap with the College of Charleston, the Tigers won the doubles competition. Tyler Stice And Will Nolan recorded a 6-1 victory on lane three to lead the action, and wins by the Auburn tandems of Galka and Blaydes (6-1) and Find Murgett And Raul Dubai (6-2) took the team double points.
In singles, Auburn took five first sets from Charleston, and Billy Blaydes, Raul Dubai And Alejandro Moreno recorded the singles win to clinch the game for the Tigers. Spencer grey And Tyler Stice added singles wins after the team match was decided.
“We’re going back in with ODU (Friday) and then back here with Wisconsin Sunday, so we need to make sure we keep taking opportunities,” Reynolds said. “We have to seize the opportunities and we have to be aggressive. We have to do even better by making the first serve and impressing with the first ball after the serve, especially indoors. That will be a focus that we will stick to But I want our guys to enjoy these wins; we needed this success and it brings excitement for the week ahead.”
Auburn is now 5-2 for the spring season. Georgia Tech is 6-3 and the College of Charleston is 0-2. Coach Bobby Reynolds recorded his 75th win at Auburn in the victory over Georgia Tech.
Auburn visits Old Dominion Friday for a morning game. The Tigers are back home next Sunday in their final home game before SEC competition begins, hosting Wisconsin at noon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center (1717 Richland Road, Auburn). Entrance is free.
Maroon 5, Georgia Tech 2
Single people
#72 Andres Martin (GT) beats. #66 Tyler Stice (AU) 6-2, 6-1
Marcus McDaniel (GT) beats. #110 Will Nolan (AU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
Alejandro Moreno (AU) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9)
John Galka (AU) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-2, 6-2
Raul Dubai (AU) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 7-5, 6-3
Billy Blaydes (AU) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Martin/McDaniel (GT) beats. Find Murgett/Dobai (AU) 6-0
folder/Billy Blaydes (AU) def. Shokry/Chopra (GT) 7-6 (7-5)
Stice/Moreno (AU) def. Brandon McKinney/Bauer (GT) 6-1
Time of match: 3:13; Order of Finish: Doubles: 1,3,2; Singles: 6,1,4,5,3,2; Official: Donna Jerome
Maroon 6, College of Charleston 1
Single people
#66 Tyler Stice (AU) def. Mattia Bernardi (CC) 6-1, 6-2
Zac Larke (CC) defeated. #110 Will Nolan (AU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Alejandro Moreno (AU) def. Robby Krick (CC) 6-2, 6-1
Raul Dubai (AU) def. Matias Gaedechens (CC) 6-3, 6-1
Billy Blaydes (AU) def. Johnny Wang (CC) 6-2, 6-1
Spencer grey (AU) def. Noah Borges (CC) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Murgett/Dubai (AU) def. Bernardi/Krick (CC) 6-2
folder/Billy Blaydes (AU) def. Z. Larke/Wang (CC) 6-1
Stice/Nolan (AU) def. Juan Diego Rojas/Jordyn Larke (CC) 6-1
Time of match: 2:23; Order of Finish: Doubles: 3,2,1; Singles: 5,4,3,6,1,2; Official: Donna Jerome
|
