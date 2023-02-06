No. 3 UCLA drops to No. 2 USC in overtime, 10-8





SAN DIEGO, California sophomore Emma Lijnback and graduate Val Ayala each scored two goals to lead No. 3 on the UCLA women's water polo team (9-1), but the Bruins blew a late lead to fall 10-8 in overtime to No. 3 USC (8-0) in the finals of the Triton Invitational on Sunday afternoon at UCSD's Canyonview Pool. The loss saw a total of six Bruins enter the scoring column. Red shirt senior Georgia Phillips got the start in the cage and went the distance, recording 10 saves and two steals while allowing 10 goals. The Bruins led 2–1 after a defensive first period. USC scored first (5:38) but freshmen Genoa Rossi balanced things with a blow from the forecourt (4:39). Graduated student Katrina Drake put the Bruins ahead with a goal from front field (2:36) to end the scoring in the first. UCLA won the second period 3-2, to go into halftime with a 5-3 lead. The Trojans scored the first two goals of the second period (7:06 and 6:25) to take a 3-2 lead. freshman Anna Pearson took a feed from freshmen Taylor Smith to score a power play goal to make things 3-3 (5:07). sophomore Nicole Strus would take a perfect feed from Drake on set to put the Bruins back in front (1:49). Lineback scored her first from front field (0:00) on a feed from Rossi at the buzzer on a 7-on-6 play to end the scoring in the second quarter. The Trojans won the third quarter 3-2 to erase the Bruins' 7-6 lead heading into the final stanza. UCLA scored first in the third as Ayala found the back of the net from the front court for her first score (7:13) that doubled the Trojans to 6-3. After a USC score, Lineback struck again from the front field for her second goal (6:20) to increase the lead to 7-4. USC scored the last two goals of the period (3:22 ​​and 2:38) to end the scoring in the third. USC won the fourth quarter 2-1 to make it 8-8 at the end of regulation. Ayala converted a penalty kick (6:37) pulled by Pearson to put the Bruins up 8–6. It would be the last goal of the game for UCLA. The Trojans would score twice in the fourth (5:54 and 2:35) to send the game into overtime. In the extra frames, USC would score two more goals in the second OT period (1:54 and 0:48) to sideline the game. Paige Hauschild, Bayley Weber and Tilly Kearns each scored two goals to lead USC. UC San Diego has not provided goalkeeping statistics. The Bruins return to action on Saturday, February 11 when they are on their way to take on No. 9 UC Irvine. GAME NOTES:This was the 91st meeting between UCLA and USC with the Bruins leading the series 53–38. UCLA has recorded 19 hat-tricks in its first 10 games of the year, but failed to register one against the Trojans for the second time this season (not including in the win against Wagner on Jan. 21) Linebacksaw broke her streak in the sixth consecutive hat-tricks (tie Tanya Gandy's six to open the 2009 season) for most consecutive hat-tricks by a Bruin (since 2000) Phillips recorded a season-high 10 saves against the Trojans. No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 USC (Triton Invitational – Final)

San Diego, California (Canyonview Aquatic Center) SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 1OT 2OT LAST No. 3UCLA 2 3 2 1 0 0 8 No. 2 U.S.C 1 2 3 2 0 2 10 6×5 UCLA: 0/7, USC: 0/7

Penalties UCLA: 1/1, USC: 1/1 UCLA Goals: Emma Lijnback 2, Val Ayala 2, Anna Pearson 1, Genoa Rossi 1, Katrina Drake 1, Nicole Strus 1

UCLA saves: Georgia Phillips 10 USC Goals:Paige Hauschild2, Bayley Weber 2, Tilly Kearns 2, Grace Tehaney1, Maria Guiral 1, Jenny Janov1, Ally Aznar 1

USC saves:n/a

