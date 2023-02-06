USC Women’s Basketball takes No. 22 Arizona to OT, falls 81-75 at Galen Center

LOS ANGELES The USC women’s basketball team took on another ranked Pac-12 foe and fell just short of a third upset win of the season by falling 81-75 in double overtime to visit No. 22 Arizona today in Galen Center. The game was tied 10 times, including twice in the second OT frame before the Wildcats made their game-winning effort in the final minute to win it. USC goes to 17-6 overall and to 7-5 in Pac-12 play with the home loss, while Arizona improves to 18-5, 8-4.

USC recovered from an early five-point deficit and held Arizona to just six points in the second quarter to build a 24–18 lead in those first 20 minutes with 42.9 percent shots. The Wildcats shot 32.1 percent from the floor to that point, and USC led 15–1 at halftime. At the end of regulation, by a score of 58-58, USC shot 45.8 percent to beat Arizona’s 42.4 effort. USC had hit six 3-pointers to two by the Wildcats, and USC was on the board 31-25 going into overtime. After two rounds of OT, Arizona had taken its three-point total to five, putting three in overtime to help the Trojans catch up. When the dust finally settled after the Wildcats’ double victory, Arizona had shot a total of 43.2 percent to beat USC’s 42.6 percent from the floor. USC finished ahead on the boards, 38-35.

Four Trojans scored in double digits today, led by Littleton’s fate third consecutive 21-point effort. Raya Marshall And Rokia Doumbia added 17 points each, and Kady Sissoko scored 15. Marshall also hauled in 20 rebounds, one of her career-high last game vs. ASU for her 12th double-double this season. Arizona received a game-high 33 points from Cate Reese, along with 17 points from Shaina Pellington and Jade Loville.

Lot Littleton was the only Trojan to score in the first seven minutes, hitting an early 3-pointer and adding a bucket at 3:30 to make it 8-5 Arizona. Adika Oka USC got one back with a take to the ring shortly after, and a jumper from Kady Sissoko in the final minute, USC still had in range, trailing 12-11 to wrap up the first frame. The Trojan defense forced a shot clock violation by the Wildcats to open the second, and then Littleton knocked down three more to give USC its first lead of the game, up 14–12 at 8:20. That bucket and defensive stands helped kick-start a 7-0 rise through USC ashes Raya Marshall landed a pair of free throws and Littleton took it to the hoop to build an 18-12 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Trojans would take a double digit lead with a 6-0 rally fueled by a finish of Rokia Doumbia and back-to-back strikes from Marshall to go up 24-14 at 2:40. Arizona got a couple of scores before the end of the half, and USC’s lead was 24-18 at halftime.

Arizona hit his first 3-pointer of the day and later made a 6-0 push to tie the score at 27-27 at 5:45. Marshall snapped that with a score in the paint to record her 12th double-double of the season, but the Wildcats scrambled back to take a 34-29 lead at 3:45 with a 7-0 rally. Littleton came through with a key three to beat the buzzer for USC, and it was Arizona’s 39-36 lead going into the fourth. USC fell into a fast 43-36 hole before finding the touch and went on a 10-2 run with a key three of Adika Oka to snap it up at 6:45-45. Two minutes later it was Doumbia who made a big drain for the Trojan cause, taking a feed from Marshall and nailing the 3-pointer to drag the Trojans ahead 50-49 with 4:00 left. Doumbia was not ready yet. She would land another three and add a throw to the hoop of an Adika assist to even lock it 56-56, and the Littleton went to the line for two perfect free throws to take a 58-56 USC lead over to be delivered with 44 ticks left. the clock. Arizona landed a jumper to tie it 58-58 with 33.7 left in regulation, and USC missed the ensuing look. That left the Wildcats with the last look at regulation and timed out with 5.2 seconds left. A 2.1 USC error led to another Arizona timeout, and the Wildcats would not complete the shot in time, forcing the game into overtime.

Arizona found two 3-pointers in the first two minutes to lead 66-62 with 2:35 on the clock, but USC answered back from the free throw line. Kady Sissoko and Doumbia were tied from the line for the seventh time in the game, 66-66 with 1:42 remaining. Sissoko then delivered in the paint and USC led 68-66 with 15.7 seconds remaining. The Wildcats struck with a baseline jumper, tied it 68-68, and USC would get the last look with 5.7 taps to go. The winner went wrong and the teams took a break to prepare for the second OT. It was a back and forth battle, with the score at 70-70 and 73-73 before Arizona landed a jumper to go up 75-73 with 44 seconds left on the clock. USC failed on its next attempt and was forced to put Arizona on the line next. Both would fall and USC trailed 77-73 with 16 seconds on the clock. Littleton went to the next line for USC and landed both to make it 77-75, but Arizona made good off the line in the next stretch, dropping fourth free throws around a USC missed three tries for an 81 -75 win in Arizona.

NEXT ONE:

USC will continue its home run next week, hosting the Oregon Schools at Galen Center. On Friday (February 10) at 7 p.m., the Trojans seek revenge on Oregon. On Sunday (February 12) at noon, USC is looking to earn a second win over Oregon State this season.

