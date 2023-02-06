Buffs Earn Weekend Sweep – University of Colorado Athletics

Next game: the state of Washington 2/10/2023 | 19:00 Pac-12 mountain Feb. 10 (Fri) / 7pm the state of Washington History

Corvallis, Ore. The Colorado women’s basketball team defeated Oregon State 67–48 in an all-around dominant performance, marking CU’s second-ever victory against the Beavers in Corvallis.

The last time the Buffaloes won in Corvallis was in the 2012-2013 season. Before Sunday, Colorado had a rough history matching OSU, losing 11 straight games from 2015-16 to 2021-22, but CU has now won two straight games against the Beavers.

The Buffaloes were able to jump out to a huge lead early on and thwarted any attempt at a comeback throughout the game.

“Oregon State is down in games,” head coach JR Payne said. “Even on Friday night they were down 18 in the third quarter and came back and went into overtime. We talked about this team is never down and out and so you have to keep your foot on the accelerator until the end. Play fast, play hard and don’t let them get going.”

With the sweep this weekend, Colorado is still tied for third in the conference (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) as it travels back to Boulder for a pair of home games against Washington State Friday at 7 p.m. and Washington at noon on Sunday .

Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado at both ends of the field on Sunday, with a total of 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. She also recorded a game-high seven assists and made her defensive presence felt with seven steals.

“This was a big win for us,” said Sherrod. “I take everything personally. The defeats, wins, what I can do better. I think last week, as one of the leaders of this team, I really allowed myself to just say that you can never take a break I just wanted to come in and fire up the team because I know my best asset on this team is my energy.

Kade Miller And Frida Forman also had great performances for the Buffs. Miller recorded another double-double with 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Colorado defeated Oregon State 46-26, which seemed to make a difference in Corvallis. Formann recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, four of them on offensive boards.

“We were incredibly on the glass tonight, especially in the beginning,” Payne noted. “I thought offensive rebounds were back-to-back possessions where we had one or two offensive boards and that’s always very important to us.”

Oregon State (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) has now lost four straight games to conference opponents. The Beavers shot 32.7 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three-point range. Despite both teams committing 13 turnovers, OSU was unable to capitalize on the transition, with only six points less turnovers overall, while Colorado had a total of 20 points less turnovers. OSU’s leading scorer, Talia von Oelhoffen, became ineffective and went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting.

“It’s huge,” Payne said. “I always say we just want to win, we want to win every game. We think we are capable of that. But to do it on the road, everyone knows that it is difficult to win on the road for many reasons. To do that Friday was amazing so incredible we were so excited and then emotionally reset Oregon State runs a thousand fast hitters and they run so many things our staff decided to show them [Colorado] the main things we think we see, but we can’t feed them all. Our team just shut down and said we’re going to defend and we’re going to guard you and we did a great job.”

How it happened

The Buffaloes trailed a total of 17 seconds after the first goal of the game. After that, it was all Colorado in the first quarter dominating both offensively and defensively.

At the end of the first quarter, CU led 21-6 behind 14 points on seven OSU turnovers.

Colorado scored its first seven points of the second quarter to take a 28–6 lead. The 22-point lead was the Buffs’ biggest lead in a conference game this season.

Colorado’s scoring did cool off a bit. After back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Buffaloes shot from the field 3-9. The Beavers responded to CU’s run with eight unanswered runs of their own.

Both teams scored 14 points in the second quarter, as the Buffs maintained a 15-point lead at 35–20 going into halftime.

Aaronette Vonleh played all of the third quarter for Colorado, scoring six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and two rebounds. Sherrod helped CU stay ahead by five points in the quarter. Moving into the fourth, the Buffaloes extended their lead to 18 at 51-33.

The fourth quarter was much the same as the Colorado defense continued to force stops. Formann hit her third 3 of the game to give the Buffs another 20-point lead at 56-36. Miller was able to get her offensive game going in the last quarter, recording seven points as CU defeated OSU 67-48.

Key moment

After trailing 2-0 in the first quarter, the Buffaloes went on a 16-0 scoring run fueled by back-to-back-to-back 3’s made by Formann and Miller. The Colorado defense held Oregon State to zero points for over six and a half minutes during the scoring run. CU was not behind once for the rest of the game.

Notes

The sweep is the Oregon schools’ first since the 2012-2013 season. The Buffs have two straight sweeps of the Oregon schools, defeating both the Ducks and the Beavers to finish the 2021-22 regular season in Boulder. Colorado has two road sweeps (UW , WSU) this season and is now 8-4 on the road this season… It’s the first time CU has had multiple two-game weekend sweeps on the road since the 2012-13 season ( Arizona & Arizona State, Oregon & Oregon State) …Oregon State’s 48 points were the fewest points allowed in a Pac-12 game by Colorado since the Beavers were held on February 45, 2022, and the fewest points allowed in a road game since Oregon held 48 on March 1, 2013 Formann passed Amy Palmer for 11th on CU’s career 3-point list with 151 Sherrod’s seven steals tied for her career best from earlier in the season against Air Force.