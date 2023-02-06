Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Ore. The Oregon State wrestling team was unable to complete a comeback attempt against Pac-12 foe Arizona State, dropping a 23-16 decision on Sunday night. The result saw the Beavers break their three-game winning streak. The Oregon State wrestling team was unable to complete a comeback attempt against Pac-12 foe Arizona State, dropping a 23-16 decision on Sunday night. The result saw the Beavers break their three-game winning streak. The Beavers (6-6, 2-1 Pac-12) came out trailing 14-0 after the first four bouts and won four of the next five to force a winner-all heavyweight bout. Isaiah Crosby got the Beavers on the board in the 157-lb. fight with a 10-6 win by decision. Crosby fought back from an 0-2 hole and made it an 8-4 lead after the second period and finished with a 10-6 difference. Matthew Oguin the 19eranked wrestler at 165, built an early 6-0 lead into his fight and never looked back for an 18-3 tech fall victory. Olguin entered the third frame with a substantial 13-point lead at 16-3 and clocked nearly three minutes of driving time to secure victory. After a heartbreaking loss in a sudden victory in the 174-lb. bolt, ranked seventh Trey Munoz used a takedown in the late stages of the first to start his big win. The Californian’s impressive display didn’t stop as he turned a 5-1 lead at the start of the third into the 14-4 final. Tanner Harvey (No. 15 of 197) got the Beavs back within a point in the penultimate game of the dual. Like Munoz in the previous fight, Harvey made an important decision 14-4. A couple of takedowns highlighted the first and gave him the 4-1 lead after the first, and then, like Munoz, he went away with it after that. The Elkton, Oregon graduate student extended his lead to 9-3 after the second period, then topped it off with the extra point of his 4:16 driving time.

An ASU win through the fall secured the game for the visitors as they won it by a score of 23-16. Oregon State exits the conference for the last time in the 2022-23 season this Saturday, the 11e when they take Wyoming. Action from Gill Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m Results 125: #9 Courtney (ASU) DEC #13 Kaylor (OSU) 10-5

133: #4 McGee (ASU) TF #19 Shaner (OSU) 17-2; 6:31

141: #28 Vasquez (ASU) DEC #15 Belton (OSU) 5-2

149: #5 Parco (ASU) DEC Gurr (OSU) 7-5

157: Crosby (OSU) Dec Wilner (ASU) 10-6

165: #19 Olguin (OSU) TF Negron (ASU) 18-3; 7:00 am

174: Valencia (ASU) SV-1 #22 Olmos (OSU) 6-4

184: #7 Munoz (OSU) MD #29 Montalvo (ASU) 14-4

197: #15 Harvey (OSU) MD Fagen (ASU) 14-4

HWT: #6 Schultz (ASU) VAL Dixon (OSU) 6:16 ONE: 1,651 OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics is strivingBowlEexcellentaauthenticvisionarySstudentaathletes (Go BEAVS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2023/2/5/wrestling-sun-devils-stop-comeback-bid-by-beavs.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos