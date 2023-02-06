Bears currently fifth at Collegiate Invitational





Borrelli shared fourth through 27 holes

GUADALAJARA, Mexico The Cal women’s golf team began the 2023 spring season at the Collegiate Invitational on Sunday and had three Bears in the top-20 after the first 27 holes. “I think we’ve done a lot of good things that we can build on,” said head coach Cal Nancy McDaniel said. “We as a team see a lot of opportunities there. The last nine we played, our scores went up a bit and that’s just by staying mentally sharp.” To graduate Annika Borelli led the way in the first round and carded a 4-under 68, two strokes ahead of any other golfer in the league. She is currently tied for fourth overall on an even par 108 midway through the second round. “I’m not surprised because she worked so hard and diligently during the break and she just picked up some really good habits,” said McDaniel. “She’s very solid mentally and physically and that’s what you need out there.” Joining Borrelli in the top-20 after day one of his senior Tzu Yi Chang and junior Cristina Ochoa . Chang had a first-round top-10 finish of 1-over 73 and is now tied for 15th with 3-over 111. Ochoa is tied for 20th seven ways after shooting 5-over 113 for a day. Of a 12-team field that includes three top-13 programs, Cal had the third-best score after shooting the first round as a team with 6-overs. The Bears are currently in fifth place with 15 over par. “All the teams haven’t played for a while and we’re all coming back to figure out how to play 27 holes in one day, so I think fatigue got the better of a lot of teams,” said McDaniel. “We will try to sleep really well, go out and be aware of what we did on certain holes the day before and make the necessary adjustments with confidence in our swings.” Cal will tee off Monday at 8:24 a.m. PT with 27 holes left to play.

