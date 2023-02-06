Men’s Tennis Earn Comeback Win vs. Pepperdine





Next game: ITA National Team Indoor Championships 17-02-2023 | To be determined February 17 (Fri) / TBD ITA National Team Indoor Championships TEMP Arizona State men’s tennis (4-2) won the weekend at Whiteman Tennis Center after beating the Pepperdine Waves (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Sun Devils fell short in doubles, but were able to take four of six wins in single games to clinch the overall standings, 4–3. “To drop a double point against these guys (Pepperdine) that’s a tall order for the guys and to still win is impressive,” said the head coach. Matt Hill said. “We knew every game was going to be very tough. I’m proud of the way they kept the throttle pressed and fought to the end.” ASU shone in the singles and collected the necessary four points for the victory. freshman Constantinos Koshis secured his second collegiate win of the spring season after a 6-2, 6-2 win at court three. Jacob Bullard claimed his match in three sets, tying the match. in short, Roy Ginat defeated his opponent in straight sets to take the third point for the Sun Devils. In a three-set thriller, born in Kansas Murphy Casson won the last game of the day for the Sun Devils. “It’s so great to see the community here today,” Hill said. “That’s why the program was brought back by Ray Anderson and Arizona State University, not to win, but for the alumni and the fans who show up for this program.” NEXT ONE The Sun Devils will continue the action at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on February 17 in Chicago, IL. DOUBLE Jacob Bullard / Murphy Casson (ASU) vs. Daniel De Jonge/Tim Zeitvogel (Pepperdine). Daniel De Jonge/Tim Zeitvogel (Pepperdine), 7-6 (7-5) Constantinos Koshis / Nicholas Cigna (ASU) vs. Maxi Homberg/Max Wuelfing (Pepperdine). Maxi Homberg/Max Wuelfing (Pepperdine), 7-6 (7-5) Max McKennon / Roy Ginat (ASU) v Pietro Fellin/Eric Hadigian (Pepperdine). Max McKennon / Roy Ginat (ASU), 6-3 Order of finish: 3, 2, 1 SINGLE Murphy Casson (ASU) final Daniel De Jonge (PU)3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Tim Zeitvogel (PU) def. Max McKennan (ASU) 2-6,1-5 Constantinos Koshis (ASU) final Maxi Homberg (PU) 6-4, 6-2, Jacob Bullard (ASU) def. Eric Hadgian (PU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 Roy Ginat (ASU) def Robert Shelton (PU) 7-5, 7-5 Pietro Fellin (PU) defeated Spencer Brachmann (ASU) 6-3,1-6, 2-6 Order of finish: 2, 3, 4, 6, 5, 1

