Beanpot 2023: Schedule, Scores, Previews for Men’s Event

The 70th Annual Men’s Beanpot kicks off Monday, February 6, 2023, when Boston College’s four hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city’s bragging rights.

A Boston hockey tradition, the Beanpot has left the city with some thrilling memories, between thrilling games and glimpses of the game’s future stars. The history of the tournament between Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern has led to heated rivalries on the ice, marathon overtimes and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the historic men’s college hockey tournament.

Beanpot Schedule 2023

This season’s edition of the tournament will see Boston College take on Harvard in the first semifinal, followed by a 2022 rematch between defending champion Boston University and Northeastern. The winners will compete for the championship the following Monday after the consolation game.

LATEST RANKING: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO poll

Below is the schedule for this season’s Men’s Beanpot (all times ET).

Monday, February 6, 2023:

Monday, February 13, 2023:

Consolation play, 4.30 p.m

Championship game, 7:30 p.m

Preview of this year’s tournament

This season’s Beanpot feels really wide open. BU has been hot as hell lately, rising to No. 3 in the rankings leading into the semi-finals, while Harvard is a top-10 team. Northeastern has slipped a bit since the start of the season, but they are starting to get back into shape. As for BC, they are more than capable of fitting any team in a single-elimination format.

The first semi-final shows the pesky Eagles against the formidable Crimson.

No. Harvard (15-6-1, 13-4-0 ECAC) is 7-3-0 since January 1, falling 3-0 to No. 2 Quinnipiac at home on Friday. Against Beanpot teams, Harvard is 1-1-0 with a 4-3 overtime loss to BU on December 29 and an 8-4 win over Northeastern on January 1. at (2.4) per game, while also boasting a top-10 penalty kill (85.5 percent). Individually, Sean Farrell (12-22–34) and Alex Laferriere (13-24–27) have started this season, while the team’s leading scorer, Matthew Coronato (14-11–25), and leading defenseman , Henry Thrun (5-18–23) are also each point per game player. In goal, Mitchell Gibson remains solid with a .919 save percentage, 2.24 goals against average (GAA), and one shutout on top of a 9-5-1 record.

As for BC (9-10-6, 5-7-5 HEA), they are 2-4-1 since the new year and settle for a tie with No. 15 UMass Lowell on Friday before taking the extra point in the shooting. The Eagles have yet to play against Harvard this year. Against Northeastern, they are 1-1-2 with a 2-1 loss on January 31, and against BU they are 1-2-0, winning a 9-6 barn-burner in December before getting a sweep last weekend. BC scores 2.7 goals per game, but allows 2.8. On special teams, power play (23.2 percent) was solid. Phenom Cutter Gauthier led the way with 23 points (13g, 10a) in 21 games, while veterans Nikita Nesterenko (5-16–21) and Trevor Kuntar (9-10–19) added complementary production. Graduate Mitch Benson has posted a .903 save percentage, a 2.71 GAA and one shutout as a starter.

FROZEN FOUR: Click or tap here for everything you need to know about the 2023 Frozen Four for men

In the nightcap, the Terriers try to defend their crown against the Huskies who took second place last year.

BU (20-6-0, 14-4-0 HEA) wins 5-3 in Maine on Friday. They’ve been red hot for over a month and have gone on a seven-game win streak as part of a 12-2-0 stretch since early December. The Terriers faced each of the other Beanpot programs, going 1-1-0 against Northeastern, 2-1-0 against BC, and 1-0-0 against Harvard. They are tied for most goals per game in the country (4.2), at 2.7, with both special teams tied about. Forward Matt Brown (12-25–37) and freshman defenseman Lane Hutson (9-26–35) headline as a pair of Hobey Baker candidates, while veterans and youngsters further down the lineup contribute to a balanced production. Between pipes, local boy Drew Commesso gets his first shot at the Beanpot, with a save percentage of .909 and 2.67 GAA. Backup Vinny Duplessis also has significant experience after a sensational run in last year’s tournament en route to the championship.

As for the Huskies (13-10-3, 11-5-2 HEA) have recovered from a slip to end the first half, going 6-3-0 since the holiday break. They fell home in overtime on UConn on Friday. Northeastern had a split with BU earlier this season, in addition to the 1-1-2 loss to BC and the 8-4 loss to Harvard in early January. NU scores 3.1 goals per game, making 2.5, while the 85.3 percent penalty kill was the bright spot for special teams. Individually, Captain Aidan McDonough (17-15–32) and Justin Hryckowian (13-15–28) boosted the Huskies alongside secondary production from players like Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Sam Colangelo. In the crease, Devon Levi puts in another stellar season, more than capable of stealing a given game with a .927 save percentage, 2.38 GAA, and four shutouts.

Summary of the 2022 bean pot

BU claimed their first title since 2015 with a heart-stopping 1-0 win against Northeastern in last year’s final. Striker Dylan Peterson scored the winning goal to finish a 2-on-1 with Jamie Armstrong, while goaltender Vinny Duplessis backstopped the Terriers on 19 saves. It was the second tournament in a row, and the third of the last four, in which BU faced the Huskies in the championship.

CHAMPIONS: How BU defeated Northeastern to win the 2022 Beanpot

The Terriers reached the Finals by beating Harvard 4-3 to begin the Semifinals, while NU defeated BC 3-1.

The Eagles and Crimson skated to a 3-3 tie in the consolation game.

History of all times

The Beanpot began in the 1952–53 season at the Boston Arena (now Northeastern’s Matthews Arena). The first edition of the tournament was played in December 1952 before moving to the old Boston Garden in 1954 and becoming the annual headliner on the first two Mondays in February. It was in TD Garden (formally the Fleet Center) when it replaced the old Garden in the mid-90s.

Boston University leads the Beanpot with 31 all-time titles, thanks to last year’s win. The Terriers dominated the tournament for more than five decades from the 1960s to the 2000s, including a four-peat from 1970 to 1973 and a six-peat from 1995 to 2000.

Boston College is behind with 20 Beanpot championships in their history. The Eagles had a lot of success in the 2010s, winning five in a row from 2010 to 2014. BC also won seven of the nine tournaments between 2008 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Harvard has 11 all-time titles. The Crimson won BU’s first-ever Beanpot in 1952. Their most recent championship came in 2016, their first since 1993, ending a 23-year drought.

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores

Northeastern checks in with six championships in their history. Recent history has greatly favored the Huskies, as they won three in a row from 2018 through 2020 before being one goal away from a four-peat last season. 2018 was their first title in 30 years (1988). In 1988 they won the tournament for the first time after 27 attempts.

Below are the all-time results: