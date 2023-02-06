Preview spring schedule golf men

After a successful fall season that saw it claim two tournament titles and post a 45-9 record, the Tennessee men’s golf team will begin its spring season next week.

Heading into the spring season, Tennessee is a consensus top-10 team in the country ranked No. 7 in the Golf Week Coaches Poll and No. 8 by Golfstat. In addition to Tennessee’s pair of team titles in the fall, Caleb Surratt And Bryce Lewis achieved individual victories.

The Volunteer’s six spring tournaments will be a combination of SEC and non-conference competition.

Puerto Rico Classic | February 12-14 | San Juan, Puerto Rico

Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club (7,152, par 72)

The Vols open spring on the island of enrichment at the Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue. The Tom Kite-designed golf course is the annual host of the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rican Open.

Tennessee has competed in the Puerto Rico Classic twice, both times led by Brenn Webb . The Vols finished third overall in last year’s tournament, with a team score of 47-under. Lewis also recorded his career low 54-hole score from 16-under to take second place.

Cape Collegiate | March 5-7 | Los Cabos, Mexico

Course: Twin Dolphin Club (7,156 yards, Par 72)

After the Puerto Rico Classic, the Vols take a trip to Mexico for the Cabo Collegiate, hosted by Arkansas. Fred Couples signature golf course is built on high terraced terrain overlooking the coastline.

Tennessee has previously competed at the Cabo Collegiate twice, but this year’s tournament will be played at the Twin Dolphin Club for the first time.

All-American Intercollegiate | March 20-21 | Houston, Texas

Course: Golf Club of Houston (7,067 yards, par 72)

In their third tournament of the season, the Vols tee off at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, Texas, hosted by the University of Houston.

The club was founded in 2003 and has hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open. The Golf Club of Houston also serves as the home course for the Houston men’s and women’s golf teams. Tennessee has not played in the tournament since the 2002-03 season, but the Vols participated in the NCAA Bryan Regional in Texas last season.

Mossy Oak Collegiate | April 3-4 | Starville, Mrs.

Course: Mossy Oak Golf Club (7,212 yards, Par 72)

After competing in the All-American Collegiate, UT heads to Starkville, Mississippi, to play in the Mossy Oak Collegiate.

Mossy Oak Golf Club is one of only two courses in Mississippi to be ranked in the Top 100 Courses by both Golf Digest and Golf Week. The club has hosted numerous tournaments, such as the 1999 US Women’s Open, and serves as a host venue for the Mossy Oak Collegiate each year.

The Vols have not previously competed at Mossy Oak Golf Club, but the team competed at Old Waverly Country Club in Mississippi in the 2020-2021 season.

Mason Rudolph Championship | April 10-12 | Franklin, Tenn.

Course: Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course (7,190 yards, par 72)

Vanderbilt Legends Club South Course (7,100 yards, par 71)

In its final tournament before the conference, Tennessee will head west on Interstate-40 to compete in the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin hosted by in-state foe Vanderbilt.

The game will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club, host to Vanderbilt’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Vols have made three appearances at Vanderbilt Legends under Webb, including two third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish.

SEC Championship | April 21-23 | St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course: Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course (6505 yards, Par 70)

Tennessee is aiming for its fourth SEC Championship title in program history at Sea Island Golf Club. The Spring Championship marks the 21st year the SEC Championship has been contested at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

Aside from its cancellation in 2020, the SEC has hosted its annual St. Simon’s Island Championship since 2001. The Seaside Course also hosts the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic each year.

In its final appearance at the SEC Championships during the 2021-22 season, UT finished in seventh place and advanced to the stroke play portion of the tournament for the fourth time in the Webb era.