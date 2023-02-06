Sports
DWL Preseason Notebook: February 7
DURHAM With the opening days of the 2023 season ahead, you can check out some of the team’s best storylines on Friday.
DUKE IN THE STORAGES
The Duke women’s lacrosse team begins the season ranked No. 11 in the nation, as announced in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll.
This season, the Blue Devils face five ranked opponents. Duke will face No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Notre Dame.
Head coachKerstin Kimelreturns eight starters, including four graduate returnees who will use their final year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA due to COVID-19.Katie DeSimone,Olivia Carter,Maddie Jenner,Kate Keller,Anna CallahanAndEve Grecoall added up 30+ points a season ago and combined for 259 points on the offensive front. Duke also returns 2022 IWLCA All-AmericansCubby BiscardiCarter and Jenner.
Jenner also returns to the draft circle this spring as arguably the most dominant in the sport. Over the course of her career, she has amassed a total of 604 draws as the NCAA’s active career leader in number of draws per game (9.29) and total draws (604). She broke Duke’s all-time draw control record in 2022 and is currently second in NCAA history and is 42 shy of breaking the NCAA career record.
PRE-SEASON AL-AMERICA HONOREES
A quartet of Blue Devils was named Preseason All-America honoree by Indoor lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Indoor lacrosse
Maddie Jennerwas selected for the first team whileCubby BiscardiAndOlivia Cartergarnered spots on the third team, followed byKatie DeSimoneas an honorable mention.
USA Lacrosse Magazine
Olivia CarterAndMaddie Jennerwere selected for the second team whileCubby BiscardiAndKatie DeSimonewere named honorable mention.
A forward and draw specialist, Jenner returned to the circle as the best in the sport in the draw in 2022 and was spectacular all spring, finishing with 233 draws in 20 games. In Duke’s win at High Point, Jenner grabbed a career-high 21, surpassing her previous record of 19. That’s the most in a single game in Duke history, beating her sister Olivia’s 20 in 2019. She was instrumental in controlling the pace of the game, winning the tie and conceding Duke standing to keep possession. She also had 30 points (28G, 2A) last season. Over the course of her career, she has amassed a total of 604 drafts and is the nation’s NCAA active career leader in draft checks per game (9.29) and total draft checks (604). She broke the NCAA single season draw control record (233) last spring, Duke’s all-time draw control record and is 42 shy of breaking the NCAA career record.
Playing defenseman, Biscardi helped spearhead a tough Duke defense all season. Duke’s scoring defense (11.00 GAA) was 26th nationally and third in the conference, while its 11.30 generated turnovers per game was sixth nationally. Individually, Biscardi ranked 10th nationally with 2.10 caused turnover per game and posted a career-high five caused turnover performance against Penn. She owns 72 careers and made turnovers rank 12th on Duke’s list of all-time records heading into her senior year.
As a midfielder, Carner made great strides both offensively and defensively last season and was placed on the Tewaaraton Watch List for her efforts. She finished third on the team with 50 points off 31 goals and 19 assists, shooting .484. Defensively, she was second on the squad with an impressive 33 turnovers caused and also picked up 23 draws and 20 ground balls. Against Pittsburgh and Penn, Carner was great for Duke on both sides of the field. She recorded a career-high six points (3G, 3A) and a career-high four caused turnovers against Pittsburgh. She followed that performance with three goals against Penn. One of Duke’s most complete players, she recorded three or more points in 11 games this season.
As a forward, DeSimone had a great performance on the offensive front for the Blue Devils last season and looks set to continue her success with the All-American departureCatherine Barry. The Bay Shore, NY native finished the season second on the team with 85 points (60G, 25A) and a shooting percentage of .508. DeSimone ranked 26th in total points in the spring and had 13 games with four or more points. She also grabbed 19 ground balls and 10 turnovers caused. In Duke’s run of No. 3 Syracuse, DeSimone donated a career-high five dimes, which tied for second on Duke’s single-game records list.
EXPLANATION OF THE 2023 ROSTER
Graduated student: Sophia LeRose, Eve Greco, Anna Callahan, Maddie Jenner, Jordan Bauer, Jane Di Gregorio, Gillian Curran, Amanda Fedor
Red shirt senior: Maddie Johnson, Veronica Hineman
Senior: Caroline DeBellis, Virginia Oursler, Olivia Carter, Ainsley Thurston, Cubby Biscardi, Kay Conway, Stephanie Zempolis, Miss Biscardi, Olivia Navaroli, Lexi Schmaltz, Shaye Fitzpatrick
Junior: Katie DeSimone, Kate Keller, Maddie McCorkle
Redshirt sophomore: Izzy Marsh, Julia Schwasnick
sophomore: Mattie Scheer, TessGagliano, Kennedy Everson, Jane Charlton, Caroline Bernstein, Ellie Lazaretto, Reilly Traynor, Kerry Nase
Red shirt freshman: Kylie Kenny
freshman: Eve ready, Madison Beale, Kaylie Mackiewicz, Sydney Smith, Maddie Holden, Ava Biancardi, Madison Drebing
FOUR RECOGNIZED IN INSIDE LACROSSE’S TOP 50 FOR 2023
Four returning 2022 Tewaaraton Watch List Blue Devil standouts earned Top 50 recognition byIndoor lacrosseahead of the 2023 season.
Maddie Jennerheadlined the group at number 5, followed by number 33Cubby Biscardi,No. 36Olivia Carterand No. 39Katie DeSimone.
CHALLENGING SLATE ON THE HORIZON
This season, the Blue Devils face five ranked opponents. Duke will face No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Notre Dame. The 16-game regular season runs from February 10 to April 20 and features four games against opponents selected for the 2022 NCAA Championship field, including national champion North Carolina and runner-up Boston College.
FOUR MATCHES ON ACCN
ESPN has announced its spring broadcast schedule as the Blue Devils will be featured four times this spring.
The 11th-ranked Blue Devil women will make their ACCN debut on Tuesday, March 14 against Yale at Koskinen Stadium before hosting Pitt 12 days later on Sunday, March 26. 8 for the regular season finale with North Carolina on Thursday, April 20. All ACC Championship games are broadcast on ACCN or ESPNU.
Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Leah Secondo, Mark Dixon, and Joe Beninati. Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle, Rachael Becker DeCecco, Charlotte North and Courtney Connor Martinez will assume analyst duties.
SEASONAL/SINGLE MATCH TICKETS FOR SALE
Duke fans can purchase singles and season tickets now for each of the eight home games during the regular season. Women’s season tickets are $32 and single game tickets are $6.
Duke opens the season Friday, February 10 against Navy at 2 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium.
Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke women's lacrosse
#Good week
|
