The statistics-backed strengths and weaknesses of the Texas and Kansas powerhouses





With a Matchup Quality of 97.7 (fifth best this season), the clash between Texas and Kansas (9pm ET, ESPN) is one you don’t want to miss. The Longhorns and Jayhawks, two of the top teams in men’s college basketball, are currently ranked sixth and thirteenth, respectively, according to ESPN Analytics’ BPI. Both performed well despite tough schedules, earning Kansas the No. 3 spot and Texas the No. 4 in our record strength. The similarities don’t stop there. In the preseason, BPI had Texas as the second best team in the country and Kansas in 13th place. Both were very efficient on offense and defense, and they are two of only 10 teams that BPI has more than a 1.5% chance of winning it all on April 3. Neither has dropped below 12th in the AP poll at any point this season. Even their pace is within half possession of each other. BPI ranking final BPI ranking Out. BPI ranking ZOR Championship chances Texas 6 15 10 4 4.9% Kansas 13 20 25 3 1.5% So what could make the difference in their matchup? Turnover comes first. Texas forced 22.6% of its opponents’ assets on them, ranking 35th among Division I teams. According to Synergy Sports, which also ranks 35th, his offense has excelled at exploiting those turnovers, as evidenced by his 1.16 points per possession in transition plays. In forcing at least 15 turnovers this season, the Longhorns have gone 14-1. If they force less than 15, they are only 5-3. This is bad news for Kansas, which coughs up a turnover of 17.8% of its assets (135th in Division I) and then slowly gets back on the defensive. Teams average 1.2 points per turnover against the Jayhawks, 91st in Division I. The number 15 could be a breaking point: Kansas has given up 15 turnovers in just five games this season and is 1-4 in those games and 17-1 otherwise . Editors’ Picks 2 Related The second key comes down to style of play and assists. As evidenced by Synergy Sports’ play type tracking, the Jayhawks are able to push opponents away from team basketball and into more one-on-one situations. They force sixth-highest level isolations and no-pass pick-and-rolls more than usual (102nd) in Division I. Conversely, they allow assist-friendly spot-up plays (where possession ends with either a catch and shooting or catching and driving) less often than 316 other Division I teams. Of particular use against Texas is forcing pick-and-roll plays to stay with the ball handler and avoiding spot-ups. The Longhorns rank 311th in points per possession when the ball handler keeps it, versus 55th when the ball gets to the rolling man. In spot-up play, they rank 125th. On offense, Kansas benefits from spreading the ball and ranks 14th in assist percentage. Taking advantage of this against Texas will be important, which is only 106th in assist percentage allowed. During the season, the Jayhawks are 18-1 if they have more assists than their opponent, and 0-4 if they don’t. For the winner, this will be a statement game in the grapple for a potential No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. For the fans, it should be a great game with two of the best teams in men’s basketball.

