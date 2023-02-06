Shauniece O’Neal takes first place in New York track and field competitions





Carbondale, Illinois – The Southern Illinois Track & Field program participated in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Open at the historic Armory this weekend. The only Saluki to finish in first place was Shaunice O’Neal throwing 21.98M in the Women’s Weight Throw. “The New York Armory is an iconic venue for track and field and it has been great to see the athletes there run and perform well,” said the Director of Track and Field & Cross Country Richard Jones . “We continue to do well, make finals and rewrite the record books here at SIU.” Iaunia pointer Building on her impressive indoor season, she finished fifth in the Women’s 60M Dash and second in the Women’s 200M Dash. She ran times of 7.61 and 23.99 on these parts. She was also part of the Women’s 4X400M Relay Team which finished in fourth place. She was accompanied by Miracle Berry , Shavel Riley And Vashti Gray . They ran a time of 3:52.92. Matisen Ingle also impressed by the Saluki women. She took third place in the Women’s Weight Throw with a mark of 19.34 million. On the men’s freshman side Xavier Preston continued his dominance. Third place in the Men’s 60M Dash and second in the Men’s 200M Dash with times of 6.85 and 21.59. Joshua Delgado also performed solidly on the track. With a time of 1:51.91 in the men’s 800M Dash, he placed second. Cole Targgart And Daniel Norris both had their own top-3 finishes. Targgart threw 17.05 million in the men’s shot put to take home second place. Norris finished third in the Men’s Weight Throw with a final grade of 18.31M. The Salukis hit the road again this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee for the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt. Follow the Salukis Follow the team on Twitter for the latest updates on the Salukis(@SIUTrackXC), Instagram(@SIUTrackXC) and Facebook(@SalukiTrackAndField).

