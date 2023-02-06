Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs





Three craft fairs take place in succession in the capital Nunavut. The first took place on January 28 at the Aqsarniit Hotel. This is our first craft fair this year, we would like to organize them every few months. We tried to get more and more involved in the community by hosting these events and sharing our space here in the hotel and conference center, said Edward Mosher, sales and catering coordinator at Aqsarniit. The event was organized by the hotel in partnership with QIA, which helped source tradeswomen and artisans to fill the 28 available tables at the venue. In the end, sixteen tables were filled, free of charge for any beneficiaries of land claims. A variety of products were sold: country foods, seal skins, clothing, earrings and jewelry, handmade products, Mosher added. The second craft fair will take place on February 4 and is hosted by Naja Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell. Aqsarniit Hotel gave us the venue for free, which meant participants didn’t have to pay for a table, which is good for all of us. They want to promote these types of events for the community, said Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell. The craftswoman herself will have a table, where she and her son will sell jewelry, crocheted and sewn products. William Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell, an eight-year-old craftsman and baker, sells cookies and banana bread along with some sewn pieces he’s made. Attending craft fairs is something Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell has done all her life. I remember when I was very young and present to be by my brother and sister’s side, she said. Thirty tables are available, again free for elders and benefit recipients. Elders are invited to book tables in advance as they were given priority at the available kiosks. Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell said these grants are greatly appreciated because they help put food on the table for those in need. They are really useful for students. It’s not always easy to work and study at the same time, especially for those who have to take care of the kids at home, she added. A wide variety of products will be available from February 4. We really do have a little bit of everything from bath bombs, cooked foods, baked goods, mittens, sushi and even homemade dog treats, said Marie Ruhiyyih Fennell. Another craft fair will take place at the gymnasium of Inuksuk High School on Wednesday, February 15. The event is a gathering of Inuit educators from Nunatsiavut, Nunavik, Nunavut, Greenland, Alaska and Norway. Tables are available for $25 and interested vendors can contact Lisa Schellenberger to make reservations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nunavutnews.com/news/iqualit-venues-playing-host-to-three-craft-fairs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos