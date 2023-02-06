Coco Gauff Top Alternative Tennis Table Serving Big Warning Raducanu And Others | Tennis | Sport





American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has used her powerful serve to stand out among the rising young stars of women’s tennis. Gauff, just 18 years old, is already operating harder than many of her peers, reaching blistering speeds of 125 mph and above.

The tennis world was stunned in 2019 when Gauff, then 15 years old, broke up 23-time Slam winner Venus Williams in her opening match at Wimbledon. It was then that her service game came under a complete scrutiny. Fast-forward nearly four years and her service game continues to flourish. This year’s Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – may not have been one to remember for the 18-year-old, but her serve stats certainly left a lasting impression on her opponents. The Atlanta native returned this year with an improved technique, which was evident in Melbourne when the American hit the fastest serve in the women’s draw. However, despite reaching the fourth round, her serve could not save her fate.

A frustrated Gauff burst into tears after her 7-5 6-3 loss to Jelena Ostapenko, with the American later admitting she couldn’t think of the answers to the Latvian’s game. Despite a lunge, Gauff hit the fastest serve Down Under – recorded at a whopping 200 km/h. This impressive performance tied her with second place Elena Rybakina, who achieved the same speed in three more races. Her ability to consistently score aces and service winners was a major factor in her previous success, which was rewarded with the 2023 ASB Classic triumph. Her serve is not only a weapon, but also a tool to earn free points and the control rallies. It’s not the first time Gauff has stunned fans and detractors alike with her dizzying speed. At last year’s US Open, she clocked the third-fastest serve in women’s history during her second-round victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Her 200 km/h serve was just behind Venus Williams’ 200 km/h serve in 2007 and Alycia Parks’ serve at the same speed at last year’s US Open. Gaff delves into the speed of her serve, telling reporters after the 6-2, 7-6(4) victory last September: “I don’t go for the fastest serve, to be honest. Sometimes I say, ‘Go hard, [into the] body.'” “I saw the serve clock afterwards. I saw it said 128. I looked at it and I was like ‘Whoa.’ I don’t know how that happened. It didn’t feel like I hit him that hard. Sometimes I feel like if you try to serve hard it still goes fast but it shouldn’t have been so hard. “I looked at her after that. I hit some good serves in that game in the 120s. She laughed at her box. I thought, ‘I don’t know what’s going on either.'”

