Duke jumps seven spots in the Week 14 AP poll, checking in at number 9





DURHAM Duke women’s basketball is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) Poll. After a 2-0 week with a 57-52 victory over then No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday to seize sole control of the top spot in the ACC, the Blue Devils jumped seven spots in the rankings and are now checking in at number 9 in the Week 14 poll. This marks the Blue Devils’ first appearance in the top 10 since 2016–17, when Duke finished the year ninth in the final regular season AP poll. Duke is having one of the best seasons in recent memory with an overall record of 20-3 and a score of 10-2 in ACC play. The Blue Devils’ 20 wins in 23 games and a 10–2 record in the league’s league-best results dating back to the 2013–14 season. In the five point victory over the Fighting Irish, Celestia Taylor paced the Blue Devils in all three major categories and finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. In Thursday’s 53-44 victory over Pitt, it did Shayean Day-Wilson and Taylor leading the team to victory by 13 points each; Day-Wilson also added three rebounds and two assists, while Taylor grabbed five boards and dropped four dimes. According to the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, the Blue Devils are ranked ninth nationally (as of Feb. 5), second in the ACC, with an undefeated record at home (11-0), an 8-2 in real road games and 1-1 record in neutral site games. With an average opponent NET ranking of eight, the Blue Devils are 5-3 against teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET Rankings this season and 12-3 against the top 100, including wins over Notre Dame (No. 6), NC State (No. 11), Virginia Tech (No. 21), Louisville (No. 33), FGCU (No. 48), Virginia (No. 52), and Oregon State (No. 56). Duke’s three losses are against UConn, Florida State and North Carolina, who check in at No. 2, No. 13 and No. 22, respectively, in the NET. Duke ends his two-game swing on February 9 as the Blue Devils head to Boston at 7 p.m. on ACCNX for a matchup with Boston College. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

