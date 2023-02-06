Nowell Named Top 10 Nominee for Bob Cousy Award





MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Markquis Nowell was announced on Monday (February 7) as a Top 10 nominee for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Seniorwas announced on Monday (February 7) as a Top 10 nominee for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award, which annually honors the best point guard in Division I men’s basketball, is named after the former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousiewho was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971. Nowell was listed by other Big 12 players’ TCUs Mike Miles, Jr. along with Detroit Mercy’s Anthony DavisMarquette Tyler KolekMemphis Kendrick DavisOral Roberts’ Max AbmasPenn State Jalen PicketUCLAs Campbell fabrics and Xavier’s Souley Boom. K-State fans can support Nowell’s candidacy for the award by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, February 10 hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. Five finalists for the Cousy Award will be announced in March and the winner will be announced in April. Nowell, along with teammate Keyontae Johnson was recently named on Watch Lists for both the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s. A 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, Nowell averages 16.8 points on 39.8 percent (109-of-274) of the field, including 36.6 percent (52-of- 142) of 3-point range and 87.3 percent (117-of-134) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 7.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 35, 9 minutes per game. He is one of only three active Division I players to total more than 1,500 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in a career. Nowell ranks third nationally in assists/game (7.8 apg.) and total assists (180), while ranking in the top 35 in 5 other categories, including 15th free throws made (117) and steals/game (2.3 spg.), 17th in total steals (52), 25th in minutes/game (35.6), and 35th in free throw percentage. He has six games this season with 10 or more assists while having five double-doubles (points/assists), including the school’s first 30-10 double-double with 32 points and 14 assists in the win over No. 19/16 Baylor on January 7. He became the first Wildcat to post consecutive 30-point games since then Michael Beasley in 2008 with his 36 and 32 point efforts at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/16 Baylor. K-State (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) returns to action Tuesday night when the Wildcats play host to TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at 8 p.m., CT on ESPNU. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

